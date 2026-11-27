City officials said the Belmont Water Treatment Plant in Wynnefield Heights lost electricity, leaving approximately 18,000 customers with little or no water pressure for several hours.

The Philadelphia Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for several neighborhoods in West Philadelphia after a power outage at a treatment facility caused a loss of water pressure.

City officials said the Belmont Water Treatment Plant in Wynnefield Heights lost electricity, leaving approximately 18,000 customers with little or no water pressure for several hours. Residents in the affected areas are advised not to drink tap water unless it has been boiled first. The advisory applies to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing infant formula.

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Officials recommend bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then allowing it to cool before use. The Philadelphia Water Department said crews responded Thursday evening to reports of low water pressure and have since begun restoring service.