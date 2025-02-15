Bogotá: City of the Lost: A Korean Crime Thriller Takes Netflix by Storm

A new Korean crime thriller, Bogotá: City of the Lost, has soared to the top of Netflix's charts, captivating viewers worldwide. The film, which initially premiered in South Korean theaters in December 2024, tells the story of a 19-year-old who becomes entangled in Bogotá's black market.

A new Korean crime thriller, Bogotá: City of the Lost, has taken the world by storm on Netflix . The streaming giant, renowned for its original content, has produced numerous global hits, including the sci-fi series Stranger Things, the Addams Family reboot Wednesday, the TSA thriller Carry-On starring Taron Egerton, and the Regency romance Bridgerton.

Beyond its English-language productions, Netflix boasts a diverse library of international offerings, with South Korean productions gaining particular popularity. Squid Game, a dystopian thriller, holds the record for the most-watched season of any series on Netflix, amassing over 2.2 billion hours viewed. Other popular Korean titles on the platform include the zombie drama All of Us Are Dead and the supernatural thriller Hellbound. \Bogotá: City of the Lost, however, is making waves as a non-original title for Netflix. Produced by Watermelon Pictures and Idioplan, the film premiered in theaters in December 2024, earning approximately $2.7 million at the box office. Directed by Kim Seong-je, with a screenplay co-written by Hwang Seong-gu, the movie follows 19-year-old Guk-hee (played by Song Joong-ki), who gets entangled in Bogotá's black market after his family relocates from South Korea. Song Joong-ki is well-known for his roles in Space Sweepers, Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun, and Sungkyunkwan Scandal. \Netflix's Top 10 list for the most-watched non-English movies from February 3 to February 9 revealed Bogotá: City of the Lost at the top spot, captivating 13 million viewers and accumulating 23.1 million viewing hours, making it the second most-watched film on the platform, trailing only the Amy Schumer comedy Kinda Pregnant. The film is currently ranked in the Top 10 across 73 territories and holds the No. 1 position in 10 countries, including its country of origin, South Korea, the setting of the film, Colombia, and other countries like Venezuela, Morocco, Nigeria, Hong Kong, Oman, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. This Netflix debut has allowed Bogotá: City of the Lost to finally reach a global audience after its limited theatrical release in South Korea. Its widespread popularity across continents (excluding Antarctica, which lacks Netflix service) indicates the film's resonance with viewers worldwide. While its future charting performance remains uncertain, its current success suggests a potential for a sequel. For now, Bogotá: City of the Lost is achieving a level of acclaim it never could have imagined





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix Bogotá: City Of The Lost Korean Thriller Streaming Success Global Audience Song Joong-Ki Crime Drama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Long-lost early 1900s silent film thought to be lost forever uncovered on Long IslandThe 16-millimeter film is believed to be the only known surviving copy of 'The Heart of Lincoln,' a silent movie about the life of President Abraham Lincoln and…

Read more »

The Marvel movies lost something when they lost Steve RogersDT Video

Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs win — but their fans in Las Vegas lost a heartbreakerSenior Breaking News Reporter

Read more »

Lost 15th-Century City Unearthed in Mexico Using Laser TechnologyArchaeologist Pedro Guillermo Ramón Celis has revealed a sprawling, 15th-century Zapotec city named Guiengola in southern Mexico using LiDAR scanning. The city, previously believed to be a military garrison, covers 360 hectares and boasts over 1,100 structures, including temples, ball courts, and residential areas. Evidence suggests the city was abandoned shortly before the Spanish arrival, with its inhabitants moving to nearby Tehuantepec.

Read more »

Lidar Reveals Lost Zapotec City of Guiengola in MexicoRemote sensing technology has uncovered a 15th-century Zapotec city named Guiengola in Oaxaca, Mexico. The city, once thought to be a fortress, features a network of roads, temples, and ballcourts, revealing a sophisticated urban layout and communal society.

Read more »

Deep-Sea 'Lost City' Yields Clues About Life's OriginsThe Lost City Hydrothermal Field, a unique underwater ecosystem off the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, is being explored for insights into the origins of life. This ancient venting environment, active for at least 120,000 years, supports diverse microbial communities fueled by chemical reactions rather than sunlight. The discovery of a record-breaking mantle rock core sample from the Lost City promises to unlock further secrets about this extraordinary habitat.

Read more »