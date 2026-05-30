Bogg Bag’s Washable Carryall Totes Just Got a Road Trip-Ready Summer Makeover

The new prints turn Bogg’s wipe-clean, tip-proof totes into the kind of bag you can pack for the beach, the pool, camp pickup or a full snack-hauling day.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.that can do it all — and survive the occasional spill or two.

Between sunscreen, towels, goggles, extra clothes, water bottles, snacks, wet swimsuits, and mystery rocks or shells from the beach that your kid insists have to come home with you — summer does not travel light.feels especially well-timed. The collection takes Bogg’s washable, tip-proof carryall totes and gives them a road trip-ready Americana makeover with prints inspired by picnics and summer drives.

Size: Bitty Bogg ; 1 small insert bag includedIf you are not already deep in the Bogg Bag universe, part of the reason shoppers get so excited about new prints — aside from the fact they are washable and are pretty useful in just about every setting imaginable — is how much they can build around the bag itself. Bogg sells dividers, trays, coolers, phone holders, beverage holders, organizer pouches and decorative charms, so the tote can function more like a beach setup or kid-gear command center.

And the bag itself? It has a structured EVA body that wipes clean, stands upright and does not collapse the second you set it down on an uneven surface.

Sand brushes right off, spills are not a bag-ruining crisis, and one tote can work as a beach bag, pool bag, camp pickup carryall, sports practice hauler or as the official family snack station for a road trip.has a cream base crossed with candy-colored lines, giving the classic picnic pattern a more colorful spin, while the aptly namedfeels like the most playful of the bunch, with red-and-white gingham, scattered red dots and tiny black ants marching across it. Piece of Pie, which is only available in the Bitty size, trades picnic energy for a sparser palette, with a cream base, cacti, mountains and a sunburst drawn in fine lines.

Size-wise, the Original Bogg Bag is the bring-the-whole-summer option, with a 19-by-9-by-14-inch frame for towels, snacks, sunscreen, water bottles and whatever else gets tossed in on the way out the door. It comes with two clear insertfor smaller essentials. The Baby and Bitty sizes keep things lighter for quick errands, pool runs or kids who want their own mini carry-all.

Size: Bitty Bogg ; 1 small insert bag includedis worth checking before the next beach day, pool run, or camp pickup scramble. And Bogg Bag’s seasonal designs tend to go quickly, so if you see one you like, now’s the time to grab it before summer is fully here. Get Ready! Parke’s First Summer Friday of the Year Is Happening Now — Here’s What You Need to Know





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