Romanian national Bogdan Mandita remains in Britain after Upper Tribunal Judge Therese Kamara rules deportation disproportionate to crime under Article 8 ECHR.

Bogdan Mandita has secured the legal right to remain in Britain after senior judges determined that his criminal conviction for cannabis possession did not justify deportation. The forty-year-old Romanian national defeated an appeal by the Home Office, establishing that removing him from the UK would violate his human rights. This ruling underscores the complex balance between public safety and family preservation in immigration cases involving controlled substances.

Criminal Conviction and Initial Deportation Order

Mandita was apprehended during a police road stop in 2023 with fourteen large bags of cannabis. Authorities valued the seized Class B drugs at approximately £98,000, describing the quantity as evidence of a significant role within a larger criminal network. Following his conviction for dealing, a sentencing judge jailed him for seven months and immediately issued a deportation order. The Home Office moved to enforce this removal three days after his initial sentencing, citing the severity of the financial value involved.

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Immigration Tribunal Ruling on Serious Harm

A First Tier Immigration Tribunal judge initially struck down the deportation order, concluding that Mandita did not meet the statutory definition of a foreign criminal. The lower court determined that the offense had not caused serious harm to society, distinguishing Class B drug dealing from more violent or dangerous crimes. This assessment protected Mandita under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the right to respect for private and family life. The tribunal found that his criminal record alone was insufficient to override this fundamental human right.

Home Office Appeal and Upper Tribunal Decision

The Home Office appealed the lower court's decision, arguing that the distinction between drug classes was legally flawed and that the volume of drugs implied greater societal damage. Upper Tribunal Judge Therese Kamara reviewed the case and acknowledged that the previous assessment of harm might have been technically incorrect. However, she emphasized that the burden of proof lies with the government to demonstrate actual harm caused by the offender. Judge Kamara ruled that the Home Office failed to establish any link between Mandita's specific offense and direct harm to any individual, leading to the dismissal of the appeal.

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Family Life and Disproportionate Impact

Mandita entered the United Kingdom from Romania before receiving a five-year leave to remain in September 2019 under the EU Settlement Scheme. He currently resides in the UK with his wife and two children, forming a core family unit that the law seeks to protect. Although Judge Kamara noted that Mandita owns a flat in Romania suitable for his family, she determined that relocating there would still constitute a disproportionate interference with his family life. The court concluded that separating Mandita from his children and spouse in their established home environment was an excessive penalty for his crime.

Broader Context of Immigration Tribunal Controversies

This ruling adds to a growing list of controversial decisions by immigration tribunals involving complex human rights arguments. In a separate recent case, Swedish national Eid Ajam was also spared deportation to Sweden despite a burglary conviction. A tribunal judge accepted that Ajam's Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder would create significant practical difficulties in resettling in a country where he lacks family support and language skills. These decisions highlight the ongoing tension between strict enforcement of criminal sentencing and the protection of individual human rights under international conventions.