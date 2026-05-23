Bofurin Anime: 3 Seasons, 19 Volumes Manga Series that Climbs through the Ranks while Facing Other Gangs

Demonstrating its popularity and critical acclaim, Bofurin has gained numerous adaptations such as an anime and manga series. Despite the absence of a third season, the series continues to captivate audiences through its publishing and daily intermissions. Exploring themes of self-doubt, love, and acceptance, Bofurin is a perfect blend of action and emotional turmoil, making for an engaging reading experience.

The acclaimed high school action anime series " Bofurin " (also known as ' Sakura ' in Japan) has been a hit for Crunchyroll and Netflix. While two seasons have been licensed by Netflix, the third season has not been confirmed yet, despite gaining popularity and critical acclaim.

Despite this, the manga, which started serialization in Kodansha's magazine, is still being published regularly, with Volume 26 releasing on June 9, 2026. Sakura, the main protagonist, moved to a new town and joined the group of delinquents, the members of Bofurin, led by Hajime Umemiya, to protect the town from other gangs. Despite wanting to protect others, he didn't expect to find a home where he belongs.

As the story progresses, he overcomes his self-doubt and joins Bofurin to protect the town. The manga has 19 volumes, with the 20th and 21st volumes being digital copies only. The release dates for the Japanese versions are mentioned





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