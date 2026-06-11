Boelter Pleads Guilty to Murder of Hoffmans and Survivors, Faces Life in Prison

Boelter, who was carrying a list of names and addresses for dozens of Democratic officials in Minnesota, shot the Hoffmans and fatally shot the couple and their golden retriever, Gilbert. After two days on the run, he was apprehended near his Green Isle home.

On Thursday, June 11, Boelter , 58, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and admitted to shooting Minnesota State Senator Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke , two survivors of the 2022 University of Idaho murders.

Bryan Kohberger broke into the off-campus home of University of Idaho students and stabbed Goncalves, Kernodle, and Mogen to death. Boelter, who was carrying a list of names and addresses for dozens of Democratic officials in Minnesota, shot the Hoffmans and fatally shot the couple and their golden retriever, Gilbert. After two days on the run, he was apprehended near his Green Isle home.

The Hoffmans filed a civil lawsuit against Boelter, claiming they will never fully recover from the incident. Boelter's official sentencing hearing will take place on a later date





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Boelter Murder Shooting University Of Idaho Dylan Mortensen Bethany Funke Bryan Kohberger Killings Champlin Minnesota Hoffmans Civil Lawsuit Sentencing Hearing

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