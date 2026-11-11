Boeing to Cut 5% of Commercial Airplane Staff as Production Falls to 47 Units Per Month

Boeing announced a 5% reduction in its commercial airplane staff as it struggles to meet 737 MAX production targets and stabilize output.

Boeing confirmed on Tuesday that it would cut its commercial airplane workforce by about five percent amid production setbacks, and it will reduce its commercial airplane production to a steady rate of 47 MAX planes a month. The decision follows the company's October announcement that it would miss its 2026 goal of delivering 500 MAX aircraft, a shortfall that has prompted a restructure of staffing and ramp‑up schedules.

The company's workforce, which stood at roughly 182,000 employees in December 2025, will see a reduction of about 9,100 positions. The move will involve a mix of layoffs and voluntary attrition and is intended to align staffing levels with revised business plans and give factories and suppliers time to stabilize.

Also read Boeing layoffs: 5% of staff cut as company 'resets pace of production'

CEO Kelly Ortberg said in September that the Renton wing shop could not keep pace with the planned jump from 42 to 47 MAX aircraft a month, delaying the production ramp‑up. Ortberg also indicated that the 737 program remains focused on reaching a steady rate of 47 planes a month and that the company now expects to achieve a 52-plane target in early 2027, with a final push in the second half of that year.

Despite production challenges, Boeing's deliveries have remained ahead of last year's pace. Through October, the company delivered 395 MAX aircraft, 31 more than during the same period in 2025. Total commercial aircraft deliveries also rose to 524 compared with 493 a year earlier, according to The Seattle Times. The company's busiest month for MAX deliveries this year was May, when it handed over 51 aircraft. Earlier machining problems that scratched some wires contributed to lower totals of 33 in March and 34 in April.

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Boeing's October earnings report, released on October 27, showed a core loss of 34 cents per share, surpassing analysts' expectations of a 21-cent loss. The report also confirmed the company would miss its 737 production and delivery targets for the year. Boeing shares dropped 10.7 percent on the same day, marking the worst trading day for the stock in more than 18 months.

Investors are concerned about the company's timeline for stabilizing output. The 737 program's failure to meet the 2026 targets could affect Boeing's share price and its ability to secure future orders. Airlines, many of whom pay the bulk of a plane's price at delivery, may face delays in expanding or modernizing their fleets. Boeing's strategy to cut workforce is aimed at aligning staffing levels with revised business plans and ensuring long‑term production stability.

Moving forward, Boeing will focus on resetting its production ramp‑up schedule and resolving supply‑chain bottlenecks. The company plans to maintain a steady output of 47 MAX planes a month and to achieve the 52-plane target in later 2027. Employees will see a restructuring of roles and responsibilities as the company aligns staffing with production goals. Stakeholders, including suppliers and airlines, will be closely monitored for the impact of these changes on the broader aviation market.