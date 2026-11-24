Boeing receives its first major Chinese order in nearly a decade as Xiamen Airlines purchases 50 737 MAX jets. The deal follows U.S. trade efforts and coincides with internal workforce reductions at the aerospace giant.

Boeing has officially secured a significant aviation order from China, marking the aerospace manufacturer's largest purchase from a Chinese airline since 2017. The company received a commitment for 50 single-aisle jets from a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines, specifically Xiamen Airlines Co. This transaction represents a major milestone in Boeing's efforts to regain footing in the world's second-largest aviation market.

Financial Details and Aircraft Specifications

The total value of the order is approximately $7.4 billion, a figure largely driven by Boeing's 737-8 MAX aircraft. Xiamen Airlines Co. confirmed the details in an exchange filing, noting that the final transaction price will be lower than the list price due to discounts provided by Boeing. The specific aircraft model, the 737 MAX 8, is designed to replace older generation planes while offering improved fuel efficiency and range for domestic and regional routes.

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Political Context and Future Projections

President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he expects China to purchase an additional 250 jets in future negotiations. This projection would bring the total potential order closer to the roughly 500 planes China initially indicated interest in acquiring earlier this year. The deal follows a loosely defined commitment by Chinese authorities to buy hundreds of Boeing aircraft, effectively ending months of uncertainty regarding the company's return to the Chinese market.

Trade Relations and Strategic Impact

While the United States and China have maintained a long-standing trade war, President Trump has leveraged tariffs and trade agreements to secure favorable deals for American companies. Boeing has been a primary beneficiary of these strategic moves, with the current order serving as a testament to the ongoing diplomatic and economic negotiations between the two nations. The agreement helps offset previous losses caused by production challenges and quality control issues that had hindered Boeing's ability to strike deals with Chinese carriers.

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Operational Challenges and Workforce Adjustments

Amidst this major commercial success, Boeing is simultaneously addressing internal operational hurdles. The company confirmed on November 9 that it would cut its commercial airplane workforce by roughly 5%. Stephanie Pope, the head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, wrote to employees explaining that the reduction would include both layoffs and attrition. As of December 2025, Boeing employed approximately 182,000 people, though the exact number of impacted positions remains unclear.

Production Strategy and Market Outlook

Boeing intends to use this period to reset the pace of production rate ramps, providing time to achieve stability with its factories and suppliers. During a quarterly earnings call in October, the company acknowledged it would not meet its target for 737 MAX deliveries in 2026 due to issues at its Renton wing shop. Consequently, Boeing has slowed its production increase for the 787 Dreamliner and indicated it would not increase monthly MAX production until mid-2027. This strategic slowdown aims to align staffing levels with revised business plans while ensuring long-term quality and reliability in aircraft manufacturing.