Boeing logo and workers assembling Boeing 737 MAX in Renton factory

A visual representation of Boeing's manufacturing process for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in their Renton factory, with employees working near the nose of the airplane and an individual working on a computer near the final assembly line.

The Boeing logo is seen outside of Boeing’s factory, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, file). A Boeing 737 MAX airplane on the final assembly line is seen during a media tour at Boeing’s factory, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash.

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). Employees work near the nose of a Boeing 737 MAX airplane on the final assembly line during a media tour at Boeing’s factory, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). An employee works on a computer next to a Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the final assembly line during a media tour at Boeing’s factory, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash.

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). The Boeing logo is seen outside of Boeing’s factory, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, file)





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Boeing Logo Boeing 737 MAX Final Assembly Line Renton Factory Manufacturing Process Workers' View

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