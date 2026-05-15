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Boeing logo and workers assembling Boeing 737 MAX in Renton factory

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Boeing logo and workers assembling Boeing 737 MAX in Renton factory
Boeing LogoBoeing 737 MAXFinal Assembly Line
📆5/15/2026 6:46 PM
📰AP
30 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 36% · Publisher: 51%

A visual representation of Boeing's manufacturing process for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in their Renton factory, with employees working near the nose of the airplane and an individual working on a computer near the final assembly line.

The Boeing logo is seen outside of Boeing’s factory, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, file). A Boeing 737 MAX airplane on the final assembly line is seen during a media tour at Boeing’s factory, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash.

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). Employees work near the nose of a Boeing 737 MAX airplane on the final assembly line during a media tour at Boeing’s factory, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). An employee works on a computer next to a Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the final assembly line during a media tour at Boeing’s factory, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash.

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). The Boeing logo is seen outside of Boeing’s factory, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, file)

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Boeing Logo Boeing 737 MAX Final Assembly Line Renton Factory Manufacturing Process Workers' View

 

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