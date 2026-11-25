Boeing has secured a multibillion-dollar contract from China, its first major deal with a Chinese airline in nearly a decade.

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020. Boeing has secured a multibillion-dollar contract from China, its first major deal with a Chinese airline in nearly a decade.

Aviation analysts say Boeing hasn’t landed a major contract like this with a Chinese airline since 2017, amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

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“If the Beijing government was unhappy with the United States government, Airbus got the orders. If they were unhappy with the European Union, Boeing would get the orders,” said Scott Hamilton, an aviation analyst with Leeham Co. “It is a signal that, for the moment, relations were satisfactory to Beijing to approve this order,” Hamilton added.

“But that doesn’t mean the floodgates are open by any means. ”The deal follows another Boeing announcement from President Trump after he met with world leaders at the APEC summit and revealed a new deal with Philippines Airlines.

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“The Philippine Airlines will purchase — they were going to purchase through Europe, but now they’re not doing that anymore — 20 brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliners with General Electric engines,” Trump said at a news conference Friday. “It’s a big contract supporting 47,000 American jobs. ” Trump has said he expects China to order hundreds more jets.

However, The Wall Street Journal reports he is also expected to raise tariffs on dozens of countries, including China. Boeing declined to comment on the Xiamen Airlines deal and directed KOMO News to contact the airline, which has not yet responded to our request for comment. Union workers, including Sea-Tac Airport employees, and community members rallied Tuesday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s involvement at the airport.

An investigation is underway after Puyallup police shot a man during a reported mental health crisis call. As rounds of widespread rain and gusty winds move into the region ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings, utility crews are preparing for the possibility of power outages that could disrupt holiday plans. Port of Seattle commissioners unanimously criticized ICE agents Monday, while simultaneously acknowledging the jurisdictional restraints after masked federal agents detained two travelers on an Alaska Airlines jet bridge