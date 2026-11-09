Boeing Cuts Commercial Workforce By 5% Amid Production Slowdown

Boeing announces a 5% workforce reduction and slows production of 737 MAX and 787 models due to supply chain issues and financial losses.

Boeing confirmed to its employees on Monday that the aerospace giant would cut its commercial airplane workforce by roughly 5% and reduce its commercial airplane production. Stephanie Pope, the head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, wrote to employees in an email detailing that the workforce reduction would include both layoffs and attrition.

Workforce Reduction Details

As of December 2025, Boeing had approximately 182,000 employees, though it remains unclear how many positions would be impacted in the 5% cut. Pope detailed how Boeing intended to reset the pace of production rate ramps in an effort to provide time to achieve stability with its factories and suppliers.

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Unfortunately, that means we need to align our staffing levels to our revised business plans, Pope wrote in the email obtained by industry sources. The company aims to streamline operations to better match current manufacturing capabilities with market demand.

Production Delays And Supply Issues

In Boeing's latest quarterly earnings call in October, the company explained to analysts how it would not reach its target for 737 MAX deliveries in 2026. This delay highlights ongoing issues with its Renton wing shop, a critical component of the aircraft assembly process that has faced significant bottlenecks.

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Additionally, Boeing said it wouldn't increase its monthly MAX production until mid-2027 and would also slow down its production increase for the 787 Dreamliner. CEO Kelly Ortberg said Boeing will miss its 737 production and delivery targets for 2026. The 737 program is still working toward a steady rate of 47 planes a month.

Ortberg said Boeing is aiming for 52 planes a month in the second half of 2027. He has blamed the slowdown on the pace of wing production, which has been hindered by internal inefficiencies and external supplier constraints.

Financial Impact And Investor Reaction

Boeing shares had their worst day in more than 18 months on Oct. 27 after the company reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss. Excluding certain costs, Boeing reported what it calls a core loss of 34 cents a share. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected a loss of 21 cents, widening the gap between expectation and reality.

The bigger worry for investors was the timeline for recovery rather than just the immediate losses. Production matters for Boeing's recovery because airlines pay most of a plane's price when it's delivered. Boeing delivered 161 commercial airplanes in the quarter, one more than a year earlier, according to the company.

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Supplier Dispute Stalls 777 Production

In late October, a dispute between Boeing and a Florida-based supplier impacted Boeing's 777 freighter production, costing the company about $6.5 million per day. The disruption has stalled work at the company's Everett location for nearly two months, according to court filings obtained by legal experts.

The disagreement is reportedly over a critical wing component known as the trailing-edge rib kit. Output of Boeing's 767 aircraft and KC-46 military refueling tankers are also affected. Boeing filed a complaint against Vaero, allegedly naming the company as the sole supplier of a critical component in the 777 production process.

In September, the companies reached a settlement. However, production of the 777 freighters has not resumed. Boeing removed two 777 freighters that were partially assembled from the final assembly line due to the missing parts, according to one Boeing worker who spoke to reporters.