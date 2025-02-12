Boeing 737 Max Collides With Airport Vehicle During Takeoff in Rio de Janeiro

A Gol Linhas Aéreas Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft narrowly avoided a major accident when it collided with an airport vehicle on the runway while preparing for takeoff from Rio de Janeiro–Galeão International Airport. The incident led to an aborted takeoff, but thankfully all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

A Boeing 737 Max experienced a runway collision while preparing for takeoff at Rio de Janeiro's international airport on Tuesday. The Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes aircraft, scheduled to fly to Fortaleza in northeastern Brazil, was accelerating down the runway when it struck an airport vehicle. A video circulating on social media captured the incident, showing the jet speeding down the runway followed by a loud noise.

The pilots managed to abort the takeoff and safely brake the aircraft before reaching the end of the runway. The airport boasts one of the world's longest runways, stretching 4,000 meters (about 13,000 feet or 2.5 miles). In a recording of the air traffic control communication published by Brazilian newspaper Globo, the pilots can be heard stating that they had to abort the takeoff due to the presence of a vehicle in the middle of the runway.Additional footage shared on social media depicts emergency vehicles surrounding the 737 Max following the collision. Gol Linhas Aéreas confirmed in a statement that the plane collided with an airport vehicle that had entered the runway. They emphasized that all passengers and crew safely disembarked, and an additional flight to Fortaleza was arranged for those who wished to continue their journey. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The airport has yet to provide a comment on the incident





