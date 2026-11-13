Bodyguard Outshines The Diplomat as Top Political Thriller on Netflix

Richard Madden stars in the 2018 hit Bodyguard, which offers high-stakes political intrigue and is recommended as the perfect follow-up to Netflix's The Diplomat for fans of intense drama.

Netflix viewers seeking the next intense political thriller should look no further than Bodyguard, a series that has emerged as a prime recommendation for fans of The Diplomat. While The Diplomat continues to dominate platforms with unprecedented viewership and critical acclaim, including ten Primetime Emmy nominations and a recent win for Allison Janney in 2026, the 2018 release Bodyguard is gaining momentum as the ideal next watch.

The series stars Richard Madden in what critics describe as his best role to date, delivering a twisted and unpredictable narrative involving political threats, international politics, and unbelievably high stakes. Created by Jed Mercurio, the show first released on August 26, 2018, and has slowly but surely established itself as a go-to platform for well-done and fast-paced political thrillers.

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Bodyguard Plot And Core Characters

Bodyguard follows war veteran and Metropolitan Police officer David Budd, played by Madden, as he earns a position in Protection Command after helping to diffuse a potential terrorist attack in the first fifteen minutes of the series. David, who is currently separated from his wife Vicky, played by Sophie Rundle, and is struggling to connect with his two kids, is assigned to guard Julia Montague, portrayed by Keeley Hawes.

Julia Montague is the UK's ambitious and polarizing Conservative Home Secretary. The central conflict arises because David fundamentally disagrees with everything she stands for. He suffers from PTSD from his time in combat and vehemently opposes her political agenda, including sending troops, himself included, to Afghanistan.

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Conflict And Political Intrigue

David cannot help but be angered and question Julia's beliefs and policies. From their first conversation, the tension is palpable between the protagonists. David objects to everything Julia is fighting for, while she could not care less about his opinion. Nevertheless, she needs his reassurance that she will be protected at all times.

While their dynamic is intriguing by itself, the plot soon thickens as David's protection of Julia is fraught with attempts on her life, almost all of which he has some personal connection to. Soon, David finds himself in the middle of an intricate web of conspiracies connected to either himself or Julia.

Conspiracies And Stakeholder Roles

There is a political power play involving Julia's sweeping new surveillance legislation, which earns her plenty of dangerous enemies in high places. People within her own political orbit want her humiliated, while those further out want her dead. There is at least one person in Budd's immediate circle whose loyalties are not what they appear to be.

As David uncovers each of these puzzle pieces, the task of protecting Julia only becomes more and more challenging. The series delivers a narrative where political threats and international politics intersect with personal struggles, creating a high-stakes environment that keeps viewers engaged.

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Why Viewers Should Watch Now

For those who enjoyed the critical success of The Diplomat, Bodyguard offers a similar level of intensity and political depth. The show's release date of August 26, 2018, marked the beginning of a series that has remained relevant due to its compelling characters and intricate plotlines.

Richard Madden's performance as David Budd anchors the series, providing a nuanced portrayal of a man caught between duty and personal belief. The supporting cast, including Sophie Rundle and Keeley Hawes, adds layers of complexity to the narrative, making Bodyguard a standout choice for political thriller enthusiasts.