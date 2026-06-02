Bodycam Footage Shows Police Arrest Dying Victim Henry Nowak as Suspect After Stabbing by Vickrum Digwa

Released police bodycam footage captures the arrest of dying 18-year-old Henry Nowak as a suspect after he was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed a racist attack. The teen died in police custody, sparking outrage over two-tier policing.

Newly released police body camera footage reveals the tragic final moments of 18-year-old Henry Nowak , who was arrested as he lay dying after being stabbed by a stranger in Southampton city centre last December.

The footage shows the injured teenager repeatedly shouting that he had been stabbed and could not breathe, while officers appear to doubt his claims and force him into handcuffs. The attacker, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, a Sikh man with an obsession for knives, used an eight-inch ceremonial dagger to inflict six stab wounds, including one eight centimeters deep to the chest.

Digwa did not know his victim but told officers a false story that Nowak had subjected him to racist abuse, punched him, and knocked off his turban. This lie led to the innocent student being treated as a suspect while he was literally drowning in his own blood on the pavement. He died shortly after the wrongful arrest. Digwa was subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The disturbing video shows Digwa's father holding the slumped victim upright while Digwa himself, without his turban, claims to be the injured party and points to a minor eye injury. The court later established that Digwa must have removed his own turban after the attack, contradicting his claim that the victim tore it off. Judge William Mousley KC stated he was certain Nowak never said anything racist.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and accusations of a two-tier policing system, particularly after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and MP Robert Jenrick shared the footage, calling it shocking and harrowing. Nowak's family has condemned the police response, highlighting the stark contrast between the humane treatment afforded to the murderer-who was not handcuffed, was even taken to choose his food-and the inhumane, degrading treatment of their son who was left to die in custody.

They demand a full, fearless and transparent investigation into the handling of the case, asserting that while Digwa bears sole responsibility for the murder, the police failings compounded their loss. The case raises profound questions about police judgment, racial bias, and the treatment of victims in crisis situations





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Police Bodycam Wrongful Arrest Stabbing Southampton Two-Tier Policing Racial Bias

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Sikh Man Who Murdered Student With Ceremonial Knife Faces Life in PrisonVickrum Digwa, 23, was found guilty of murdering Henry Nowak, 18, with an eight-inch ceremonial blade. The case has caused international outrage and raises questions about whether anti-racism training may be having a catastrophic impact on officers' judgment.

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Sikh Man Jailed for Life for Murdering Student with Ceremonial Knife and Deceiving PoliceVickrum Digwa, 23, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton. Digwa, who had an obsession with knives, stabbed Nowak six times with an eight-inch ceremonial blade. He then fabricated a story that Nowak had been racially abusive, leading police to arrest the dying victim. The case has raised serious questions about police conduct and prompted an apology from Hampshire Police. The victim's father delivered a powerful statement condemning the police treatment and the killer's actions, highlighting a stark contrast in how the murderer and his victim were handled. The judge criticized Digwa for bringing shame on his family and religion, and for stirring racial tension.

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