Bodycam Footage Shows Mackenzie Shirilla's Father Confronting Police After Her Arrest for Fatal Crash

Newly released bodycam footage captures Steven Shirilla arguing with Strongsville police after his daughter Mackenzie's arrest for a 2022 crash that killed two. He called her a 'dumb 18-year-old' and demanded officers not question her. Mackenzie was later convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life.

Newly released bodycam footage captures an emotional confrontation between Steven Shirilla , father of Mackenzie Shirilla , and officers at the Strongsville Police Department following his daughter's arrest on November 4, 2022.

Mackenzie, then 18, had been arrested months after a horrific crash in July 2022 where she drove her Toyota Camry into a brick building at nearly 100 miles per hour, resulting in the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, 18. Arriving at the station less than an hour after his daughter's arrest, Steven Shirilla spent nearly three minutes arguing with police, calling the arrest unbelievable and insisting that officers not question his daughter.

He repeatedly told officers they were not allowed to speak with her, referencing instructions from the family lawyer, and demanded to see her so she would not 'open her mouth' to investigators. When an officer reminded him that Mackenzie was 18 and could make her own decisions, Steven dismissed her maturity, calling her a 'dumb 18-year-year-old' and adding that 'all the kids nowadays are dumb.

' His wife, Natalie Shirilla, was present but did not escalate the situation. Officers maintained that Mackenzie would need to invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to speak with anyone, and they denied Steven's request. As he left the station, Steven yelled a final warning: 'She's not allowed to speak to you guys, I'm telling you that. Don't ask her any questions!

' The case eventually went to trial, where Judge Nancy Margaret Russo presided. Prosecutors argued the crash was intentional, presenting evidence that Mackenzie's actions were 'controlled, methodical, deliberate, intentional, and purposeful.

' Mackenzie was convicted of murder in August 2023 and is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. The case gained national attention, partly through the Netflix documentary series 'The Crash.

' Following the documentary's release, it was reported that Steven Shirilla would not be returning to his teaching position as an art teacher at Mary Queen of Peace School, a decision confirmed by the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland citing privacy considerations. The original crash scene was documented in bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, where an officer is heard saying, 'Radio, this car's split in two.

' Mackenzie, then 17, was extracted from the wreckage and flown to a hospital, while her two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The newly released footage of Steven's tirade at the police station provides further insight into the family's reaction immediately after his daughter's arrest, highlighting their attempt to shield her from law enforcement interrogation as the legal process began





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Mackenzie Shirilla Steven Shirilla Strongsville Crash Bodycam Footage Arrest Confrontation Murder Conviction Dominic Russo Davion Flanagan Ohio Police Netflix Documentary The Crash

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