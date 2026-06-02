Bodycam Footage Shows Dying Victim Handcuffed by Police After Knife Attack

Police bodycam footage captures 18-year-old Henry Nowak pleading for help and being handcuffed as he lay dying after being stabbed six times by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed a racist attack. The victim died in police custody, sparking outrage over the handling of the incident.

Horrific police body cam footage reveals the final moments of 18-year-old Henry Nowak , who repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" as he was arrested while dying on the ground after being stabbed.

The innocent victim had been knifed six times by stranger Vickrum Digwa, 23, who used an eight-inch ceremonial dagger in the attack in Southampton city centre last December. Digwa, who did not know the teenager, told a 'wicked lie' to the first officers, claiming Mr Nowak had shouted racist abuse, punched him and knocked off his turban. Despite the victim's desperate pleas for help, officers pulled Mr Nowak along the ground, handcuffed him, and failed to provide immediate medical aid.

He died shortly after from drowning in his own blood, as heard at Southampton Crown Court. The newly released footage shows the teen repeatedly saying "I've been stabbed," to which one policeman replied "I don't think you have mate.

" Mr Nowak begged for an ambulance and told officers he could not breathe at least seven times before being ordered to place his hands behind his back for cuffing. The video begins with police arriving at the scene, where Digwa's father held the injured student upright while slumped against a house. Digwa, who claimed he was the victim of a racist assault, pointed to a minor injury on his eye.

He was seen without his turban, telling police it was because Mr Nowak tore it off. However, the court was told Digwa had his turban on after the stabbing and must have removed it himself before police arrived. Judge William Mousley KC stated he was "sure" Mr Nowak never said anything racist to his murderer.

Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years on Monday after being found guilty of aggressively pursuing Mr Nowak and inflicting six stab wounds, including a chest wound 8cm deep. The footage also shows Digwa telling police that his victim had not been stabbed, while a female officer responds: "I know, but we have to check don't we.

" After the conviction, political figures including Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick reposted the video, with Farage calling it "the most shocking footage of discrimination" and stating "A white boy being handcuffed by police officers more concerned by an accusation of racism than an act of murder. This must be a turning point. White lives matter too.

" Jenrick described it as "harrowing," adding "He was the victim, but treated like a criminal. " The incident has sparked outrage over policing, with MPs questioning how the killer easily duped officers into arresting the dying victim-a "shocking example of two-tier policing. " Mr Nowak's family condemned the police handling, stating the contrast between how the murderer was treated-believed, not handcuffed, even taken to choose his food-and how their son died in custody was "unbearable" and "inhumane.

" They called for a "full, fearless and transparent" investigation. Henry Nowak was a finance student at the University of Southampton, remembered by his family as "kind and talented.

" His father, Mark Nowak, addressed his son in court, saying "I want Henry to know wherever he is we are so proud of him and we love him beyond words," and stressed that while Digwa is solely responsible, "Henry should not have died on the streets of Southampton in police custody.





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Police Bodycam Wrongful Arrest Knife Attack Southampton Two-Tier Policing Racism Accusation Death In Custody

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