Release of UK cops bodycam footage showing officers ignorIng a dying student's pleas after being stabbed has led to international political fallout, with U.S. leaders blaming European migration policies and authorities for the tragedy.

The killing of Henry Nowak , a university student, has sparked widespread outrage after the release of police bodycam footage showing officers responding to the incident in a manner that appeared to side with the accused attacker.

The footage, which emerged from the United Kingdom, depicts the moments following the stabbing, where Nowak, gravely injured and bleeding from multiple wounds,pleads for help while being accused of racism by his assailant, a man of Sikh background. According to reports, the initial response frOm law enforcement seemed to treat Nowak as the perpetrator rather than the victim, ignoring his desperate pleas as he lay dying.

This has ignited a fierce debate over policing, race relations,and the influence of migration policies in Europe. U.S. Vice President JD Vance entered the fray with a strongly worded statement on social media platform X, directly linking Nowak's death to broader political and demographic shifts in Europe. Vance asserted that Henry Nowak would still be alive today if European leaders had resisted what he termed the "politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants.

" He framed the murder as symbolic of a civilization in decline, abandoned by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for its own people, and accused of fabricated hate crimes. Vance's remarks placed blame on the European migration system for creating conditions that lead to such tragedies,suggesting that many migrants hold contempt for Western values and the societies that receive them.

Vance's comments followed a similar, albeit more flamboyant, intervention by tech billionaire Elon Musk,who had previously declared that Western Europe has "created an utterly evil state religion where an accusation of 'racism' is the gravest offense that can be committed, even worse than rape or murder.

" British Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded forcefully, condemning Musk for interfering in British domestic affairs and attempting to stir up division. A spokesperson for the prime minister's office emphasized that the Nowak family does not need their son's death to be exploited to foster further hatred or tension, urging respect for their wishes. starmers pushback represents one of the most direct criticisms from a Labour leader toward the current U.S. administration, highlighting a widening rift over not only this case but too the U.S. approach to the Israel-Hamas war and broader Western political alignment





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Henry Nowak UK Police Bodycam Footage JD Vance Elon Musk Keir Starmer Migration Policy Racism Accusation Stabbing European Politics

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