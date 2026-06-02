Newly released bodycam footage of the arrest and final moments of Henry Nowak, who was accused of assaulting a murderer, reveals stark disparities in how officers treated the deathly injured victim and the accused murderer. This case has sparked a national debate about police training, two-tier policing, and systemic racism in the UK's law enforcement, with calls for reform on all sides

British Police published a fragment of bodycam footage showing the final moments of Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed after being stabbed. Critics argue that it reveals racist policing against whites, as the officers in the video appeared laconic and dismissive towards the dying man.

The coroner ruled that Henry Nowak had been wrongfully arrested and died in police custody, contrary to the official narrative that he was mistaken about having been stabbed. The family of Henry Nowak believes he was targeted for false claims of racist abuse by the accused murderer, while Henry's father criticized the undignified treatment of his son in police custody, saying he was handcuffed, ignored, and not treated as a dying victim.

The contrasting treatment of murder suspect and murder victim raises questions about the quality and content of police officer training in dealing with such extreme situations, and the prevalence of two-tier policing in the UK. A prominent Reform UK figure stated that the video is 'hard to escape' the conclusion that it is evidence of racist policing against whites.

The family of Henry Nowak denied the official narrative, stating that he had been lied about having been stabbed and that the murder of their son was the result of police ineptitude. The passage further shows how incorrect assumptions by police officers and the manipulation of evidence by the Recal Rabana Digwa family led to a wrongful arrest and ultimately the wrongful death of Henry Nowa





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