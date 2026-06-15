Body pulled from Haller Lake Sunday believed to be missing 35-year-old man

The body of a 35-year-old man was pulled from Haller Lake Sunday evening, Seattle Fire confirmed.

Seattle Police Department officers at the 2100 block of N. 122nd Street after discovering a body in the water. Rescue swimmers with the Seattle Fire Department pulled the body from the water near the 2100 block of N. 122nd Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2100 block of N 122nd St. : Rescue swimmers found the patient and pulled them out of the water.

Unfortunately, the patient was declared deceased. Turning scene over to law enforcement. The Seattle Police Department confirmed there were “signs of decomposition. ” Detectives with the department believe the 35-year-old man was someone who was reported missing on June 13 who had a history of suicidal ideations.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death and identify the person, while officers are searching for abandoned vehicles or property in addition to reviewing reports of missing people in the area. North Cascades Highway officially fully reopens following emergency workFrom floating barges to libraries, Seattle offers dozens of ways to watch the World Cup The FIFA World Cup 2026 has arrived in Seattle, and fans without tickets to the six matches at Seattle Stadium have no shortage of options to catch the action.

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