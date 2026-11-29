The body of a man pulled from the Fox River Thursday morning has been identified as 20-year-old Geneva firefighter Cody Heeringa.

Department leaders say he is being remembered as someone who was beloved and deeply cared about serving his community. At the Geneva Fire Department's Station 1, Heeringa's gear storage sits empty, with only his nameplate remaining.

"You know, we just saw him just a few days ago," he said. "This is just an extreme emotional time for all of us, and so we're doing the best we can to look out for each other and to support each other, as well as support the Heeringa family. " Police say Heeringa's body was recovered from the Fox River on Thanksgiving morning near the 100 block of North River Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further investigation found Heeringa's death was an accident — a conclusion police say was determined with the help of its public safety surveillance system, which captured his final moments.