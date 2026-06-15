Body of missing swimmer, 21, found in Georgia lake long rumored to be haunted

Since 1994, over 200 people have died in the lake’s waters, with locals long suggesting the lake is haunted. Terrell Shelton’s death was the seventh reported in Lake Lanier this year.

A missing swimmer was discovered dead in a Georgia lake long rumored to be haunted, according to authorities and reports. Terrell Shelton, 21, vanished in Lake Lanier off the shore of Robinson Park on Saturday afternoon, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

GoFundMe Shelton was swimming to an island with friends when he suddenly disappeared from their view, police said,“When the friends looked back, they could no longer see him and believed he had gone underwater and did not resurface,” the department said in a statement. Hours later, Shelton’s body was discovered in roughly 14 feet of water just before midnight on Saturday and recovered from the lake with a remotely operated vehicle, cops said.she was shocked that her brother — whom she described as a “good swimmer” — could have disappeared so quickly.

“Honestly, I was shaking, I was freaking out. My brother is a good swimmer. How could this happen? ” Calista Shelton told the outlet.

“I don’t know what could have happened with the timeframe of him going to that island. ” Since 1994, over 200 people have died in the Lake Lanier waters, with locals long suggesting the lake is haunted. The heartbroken sister asked in a Facebook tribute for the public to pray for Shelton’s family and friends.

“He had so much life ahead of him. He was a son, a brother, a partner, a friend, and someone who was deeply loved by so many people. The pain of losing him so suddenly is impossible to put into words,” Calista said.

“Terrell, I wish I had more time with you,” she continued. “I wish we could have one more conversation, one more laugh, one more memory. You will always be my brother, and I will carry you with me for the rest of my life. ” “Please keep our family, his boyfriend, and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating loss.

” A GoFundMe fundraiser for the 21-year-old’s funeral and memorial expenses has raised over $2,000 of the family’s $14,000 goal. Lake Lanier was built in the 1950s over submerged towns, forests, and cemeteries — and has been a location for eerie scenes in the Netflix drama “Ozark,” Since 1994, over 200 people have died in the lake’s waters, with locals long suggesting the manmade lake is haunted.

In May 2025, father of five and triathlete Dustin Valencia, 43, vanished while kayaking on Lake Lanier.below the surface of the lake, cops said at the time. Shelton’s death was the seventh reported in Lake Lanier this year. His drowning remains under investigation, according to authorities. Terrell Shelton, 21, was discovered dead after vanishing while swimming with friends on Lake Lanier.

Since 1994, over 200 people have died in the Lake Lanier waters, with locals long suggesting the lake is haunted.





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