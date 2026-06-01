Body of Missing Nuclear Lab Employee Discovered 11 Months After Disappearance

The body of Melissa Casias, a 54-year-old administrative assistant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been discovered in the Carson National Forest, 11 months after she mysteriously vanished.

New Mexico State Police have announced the discovery of the remains of Melissa Casias , a 54-year-old administrative assistant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory . The body was found in the Carson National Forest, approximately six miles from the last place Casias was seen walking before being declared missing.

Casias was last seen alive on June 26, 2025, and her disappearance has been linked to a string of deaths and missing person cases involving US scientists and government employees who worked at highly secretive facilities. The circumstances surrounding Casias's case were particularly disturbing, as she wiped all records from her phones before leaving them and her identification behind and walking out of her home in Ranchos de Taos.

The area where the body was found is part of a large US Forest Service restoration project where crews have been working regularly since December 2025. New Mexico State Police are still examining the scene where the body was found and are attempting to trace the gun's origins, but it could take days before those answers are revealed.

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker expressed concerns that Casias's disappearance was part of a much larger pattern involving individuals who had access to top secret government research. Casias's work at LANL may have made her a target for abduction, as an administrative assistant often has access to the same sensitive files their supervisors have.

However, the woman's family and private investigators have disputed how much access Casias really had, claiming that the LANL employee lost her security clearance due to financial troubles she and her husband were having. Casias vanished after dropping off her husband, another LANL employee, at the facility that morning, approximately 70 miles from their home.

That was when Casias's behavior allegedly became unusual, as she claimed she would need to return home after forgetting the badge needed to access the nuclear lab. Casias was last seen walking alone in New Mexico after dropping off her husband at work at Los Alamos National Laboratory, but not reporting for work herself.

According to her husband, Mark, a superintendent at the lab, Casias had the security badge with her when she dropped him off that morning, as she would have needed the badge to get past the security checkpoints. When Casias arrived in Ranchos de Taos, the couple's daughter, Sierra, reportedly told investigators that her mother visited the teen's place of work to drop off a sandwich and then said she planned to work from home after forgetting the badge.

Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Several scientists are missing or dead. Now ex-FBI boss reveals chilling plot likely unfolding Despite what Casias reportedly told both her daughter and husband, she returned home to drop off her work and personal phones, which the family would later find inside the house, wiped clean. Specifically, the device showed that someone performed a factory reset on both devices, clearing all records of whom Casias may have been in contact with before vanishing.

Surveillance cameras last spotted Casias walking alone eastward on State Road 518, roughly three miles from her home, around 2.20pm local time. The area inside Carson National Forest where her body was discovered is just five to six miles away from that state road. In 2023, the US Forest Service approved the McGaffey Forest and Rio Grande del Rancho Watershed Restoration Projec





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Missing Nuclear Lab Employee's Body Discovered After 11 Months, Linked to Secretive Facility DeathsThe body of Melissa Casias, an administrative assistant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), a facility founded by the Manhattan Project during World War II, has been discovered in the Carson National Forest. Her disappearance has been linked to a string of deaths and missing person cases involving US scientists and government employees who worked at highly secretive facilities and allegedly had knowledge of sensitive topics tied to national security.

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