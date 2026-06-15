Body of missing Ben Nevis hiker found after three years, inquest rules death accidental

Harvey Christian, a 42‑year‑old from Peterborough, was discovered dead on a ledge in Coire Eoghainn on Ben Nevis. An inquest concluded he died from a head injury after a fall, describing the incident as an accident.

A lone hiker who vanished three years ago on Britain's highest mountain has now been confirmed dead after an inquest found that he died from head injuries sustained in a fall.

The body of 42‑year‑old Harvey Christian was located on a narrow ledge in the Coire Eoghainn area on the south side of Ben Nevis, a region famed for its waterfalls and steep, treacherous ground. Christian, a supermarket warehouse employee from Orton Malborne near Peterborough, had travelled to the Scottish Highlands with the intention of climbing the 1,345‑metre peak in late January 2023.

He was last seen leaving the Ben Nevis visitor centre at approximately 10.30 am on 27 January, and his Vauxhall Crossland X was later discovered parked in a lay‑by in Glen Nevis. Police and rescue teams launched an extensive search that involved the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, SARDA search dogs and a Coastguard helicopter, but no trace was{... } [ . .





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Ben Nevis Mountain Rescue Missing Hiker Inquest Outdoor Safety

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Inquest Concludes Hiker Died in Accident on Ben Nevis After Three-Year SearchA coroner has ruled that Harvey Christian, a hiker missing for three years on Ben Nevis, died from head injuries after a fall. The 42-year-old's body was found on a treacherous ledge, and the verdict highlights ongoing safety concerns for the popular peak.

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