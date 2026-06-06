James “Weston” Higginbotham’s remains were found in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto, his mother said on Saturday.

The body of an Auburn University student who had been missing in Japan for a week has been found in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto, according to his family.

Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. James “Weston” Higginbotham, 20, was on a family trip when he vanished, prompting a massive search by police and local volunteers. He was last seen at the Kyoto train station on May 29. His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, shared the news on Saturday that his body had been found by a volunteer search and rescue group.

“The grief we feel is impossible to put into words,” Higginbotham wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like. ” Higginbotham expressed gratitude for all those who helped search for her son, showed support or prayed for their family.

“We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston. We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss,” she said.over artificial intelligence during a family trip and feared he could have been “emotionally distressed. ” He walked away from his parents after his mother was using ChatGPT to help find restaurants and other sights in the area, Nancy Higginbotham told NBC News.

The Auburn student, who majors in biosystems engineering, is devoted to sustainable design and opposes the world’s increasing reliance on AI, she added. Police in Kyoto said Weston Higginbotham had been missing since leaving his hotel on May 29. His mother said that her son was last known to have entered the mountainous forest area near Yamashina, Kyoto, where there are water sources but limited food.

Heavy rains from a typhoon delayed the search until Wednesday, according to Takuya Nishikawa of the Kyoto Prefectural Police Headquarters.





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