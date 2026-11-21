Marriner Richards was reported missing Nov. 7.

Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station - PHOTO: The Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station continues to seek the public assistance in locating Utah Marine, Marriner Richards. The body of a 19-year-old Marine who went missing two weeks ago was found Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed to ABC.

Marriner Richards, based out of Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, which is northeast of Palm Springs, was reported missing Nov. 7, the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station said in a statement. His body was found Friday in an abandoned building about 5 miles away from the base and about 3 miles away from the Tortoise Rock Casino, where he was last seen Nov. 6 around 11 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

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The discovery of the body was made as family members and others community members connected to Richards' family conducted a search of the Twentynine Palms area along with officials from the San Bernardino County Sheriff office. Military police at the base alerted the authorities about Richards' disappearance hours after he was last seen at the casino, which is next to Joshua Tree Park, according to the sheriff's office.

KESQ - PHOTO: Law enforcement search, Nov. 20, 2026 ,for the whereabouts of Marriner Richards, a Marine who went missing.

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"Richards was last known to be on foot, and no associated vehicles were reported," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The incident is under investigation, and the command continues to work diligently and deliberately to understand the circumstances surrounding the Marine's absence," Capt. Bridget E. Valencia said in a statement Friday.

KESQ - PHOTO: Law enforcement search, Nov. 20, 2026 ,for the whereabouts of Marriner Richards, a Marine who went missing.a Utah TV station that dozens of local residents have come out to help search for his son. Additionally, Utah neighbors were planning to go to California to help, his father told the TV station.

"There is a group of our church congregation and neighborhood," Brook Richards told the station Thursday. If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.