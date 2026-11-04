Body Of Lies Rises On Apple TV Charts With Crowe And DiCaprio

The Ridley Scott spy thriller starring Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio has re-entered the top ten on Apple TV, marking a resurgence for the film nearly two decades after its theatrical release.

The action spy thriller Body of Lies has surged back into public consciousness by entering the Apple TV Top 10 charts in the United States. This streaming resurgence features stars Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio in their roles as intelligence officers navigating complex geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Streaming Chart Success For Spy Thriller

Data from November 4, 2026, confirms that Body of Lies holds the Number 8 position on the Apple TV platform. The film achieved this ranking shortly after its debut on the service on November 2, demonstrating immediate audience interest in the title.

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This performance places the movie ahead of other high-profile titles currently available on the platform. Notable entries it surpassed include Christopher Nolan's science fiction epic Interstellar and the Brad Pitt-starring F1 film, which maintains consistent viewership numbers.

The sudden popularity of the film highlights a shift in how audiences engage with older cinematic works through modern streaming services. Viewers are rediscovering narrative-driven thrillers that may have received mixed reviews upon their initial theatrical run.

Critical Reception Versus Audience Response

When Body of Lies first premiered in theaters, it received lukewarm responses from professional critics compared to its current streaming success. The film currently holds a 58 percent rating from critics based on 208 reviews collected by major aggregation platforms.

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Audience reception was notably more forgiving than critical analysis at the time of release. The movie earned a 62 percent approval rating based on over 100,000 user ratings, indicating that general viewers found value in the storytelling despite critical hesitation.

This divergence between critic scores and audience ratings suggests that the film resonates strongly with fans of the spy genre. The enduring appeal of the leads contributes significantly to its continued relevance in the digital entertainment landscape.

Plot Details And Character Dynamics

Ridley Scott directed the narrative which follows the collaboration between the United States Central Intelligence Agency and Jordan's General Intelligence Directorate. Their joint mission aims to capture the terrorist Al-Saleem who operates within the Middle East region.

Russell Crowe portrays Ed Hoffman, who serves as the chief of the CIA Near East Division. His character oversees operations and provides strategic direction for the field team working to dismantle terrorist networks.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Roger Ferris, a dedicated field officer who reports directly to Hoffman. The plot centers on their investigation into Al-Saleem's plots as they attempt to track him down using both technology and human intelligence.

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Comparison To Other Ridley Scott Works

Body of Lies represents one of many adaptations directed by Ridley Scott throughout his extensive career. However, it does not hold the same cultural prominence as some of his other highly acclaimed films released over the years.

Scott previously directed Blade Runner, which spawned a multimedia franchise and inspired numerous stories within its universe. He also directed The Martian, a big-screen adaptation starring Matt Damon that earned widespread acclaim upon its release.

Despite lacking the cultural relevance of those previous projects, Body of Lies continues to attract viewers interested in espionage dramas. The film offers a different tone and pacing compared to Scott's more visually spectacular or scientifically focused narratives.

Future Streaming Performance Outlook

The film's entry into the Apple TV Top 10 indicates sustained interest in the work of Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio. Fans of their individual careers are likely revisiting their collaborative efforts on the small screen.

As Body of Lies has only recently made its way onto the charts, its long-term performance remains uncertain. Industry observers will monitor how well it retains its position in the coming days and weeks.

The resurgence of this 2008 release underscores the cyclical nature of media consumption. Older films often find new audiences when made accessible through convenient streaming platforms.