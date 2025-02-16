Body of California Man Found in Grand Canyon

The body of a 20-year-old California man was found near the Yavapai Geology Museum in Grand Canyon National Park after a report of a broken rock wall and scattered car parts. Park officials are investigating the incident and will be repairing the damaged rock wall in the coming days.

Search crews recently discovered the body of a California man in Grand Canyon National Park . The man, who has yet to be publicly identified, was found on February 10th near the Yavapai Geology Museum, according to a spokesperson for the National Park Service. Around 8:00 a.m., the park received an urgent report about a collapsed rock wall and scattered car parts situated east of the museum.

During an aerial search conducted by Grand Canyon aviation staff, crews located a vehicle and a 20-year-old male approximately 1,000 feet below the rim. A team of four responders, supported by aviation personnel, successfully recovered the body from the perilous location. It is common for the park to report between 10 and 15 fatalities each season.Park officials announced that a trail crew from the Facilities Maintenance Division will be responsible for repairing the damaged rock wall near the Yavapai Geology Museum in the coming days. Visitors should anticipate a temporary detour around the work area until February 26th. The investigation into the incident is currently underway in collaboration with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. Fox News Digital reached out to the medical examiner's office for further comment





