Body of American Airlines flight attendant found on Florida beach, FWC says

The airline said they are 'deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague.'

by ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS | The National News DeskThe body of an American Airlines flight attendant was found along a beach in Florida last week with injuries consistent with a boat strike, according to authorities.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told The National News Desk that 31-year-old Kellie Melinda Williams was discovered June 3 by two fishermen, who spotted her body in the surf at Hollywood Beach and called police. Hollywood Police said Williams appeared to have been snorkeling or diving when she was struck in the head by a watercraft. The incident remains under investigation.

FWC investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC .

"The FWC would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Kellie Williams during this difficult time," officials said. American Airlines also confirmed Williams' identity, saying it was "deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague.

" "Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones and colleagues at this time," the company said in a statement. A road has been closed off for investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County. Between 2019 and 2023, the DOJ said he advertised and accepted payment for wheelchair accessible vehicles to dozens of unsuspecting customers. Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a reported cyberbullying incident that saw two teens charged with harassing a 15-year-old Dauphin County girl.

Lake Marburg is closed on Monday as search efforts continue for a missing boater who was last seen Saturday evening during inclement weather conditions. Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Wednesday, according to an incident report from Pennsylvania State Police.





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