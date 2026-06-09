Body of American Airlines flight attendant found dead washed up on Florida beach

Officials said the 31-year-old woman's injuries were consistent with a vessel strike.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the woman as Kellie Melinda Williams, whose body was discovered in the surf near Hollywood Beach on June 3 at about 8 p.m.The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

Authorities said two fishermen spotted Williams' body near North Boardwalk and Thomas Street and immediately alerted police. Two fishermen spotted the body near North Boardwalk and Thomas Street at Hollywood Beach, Florida on June 3 at about 8 p.m.Investigators believe Williams may have been snorkeling or diving before her death, though officials have not released additional details. In a statement to ABC News on Sunday, the airline said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague.

Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones and colleagues at this time.

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