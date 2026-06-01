Body of Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown Recovered from River; Family Mourns and Reflects on His Mental Health Struggles

Matt Brown, a former star of Alaskan Bush People, was found dead in Washington's Okanogan River after a search by local rescue teams. His brother Noah assisted in recovering the body and later identified him. The family suspects suicide and shares a tribute highlighting his intelligence, creativity, and long battles with mental health and addiction, urging compassion and focusing on his life's full complexity.

The Brown family, known from the reality series Alaskan Bush People , is mourning the loss of Matt Brown , 43, whose body was recovered from the Okanogan River in northern Washington on May 30.

The discovery was made by a local search and rescue team that located the remains and informed Matt's youngest brother, Noah Brown. Noah rushed to the scene and assisted in bringing the body to shore, where he later identified his brother. The coroner has taken custody of the body, and an autopsy is planned.

While official cause of death has not been released, another brother, Bear Brown, suggested that Matt may have died by suicide, noting a wound that appeared self-inflicted. The family has not confirmed these details, but they have publicly spoken about Matt's long-standing battles with mental health challenges and addiction, periods of recovery, and his efforts to help others facing similar struggles.

In a heartfelt statement, Bear Brown described Matt as intelligent, creative, and compassionate, a gifted outdoorsman and artist who taught himself multiple languages and ancient scripts. The family emphasized that Matt's life should not be defined solely by his lowest moments, acknowledging that his journey included mistakes and setbacks that caused hurt, but also hope and reconciliation. They expressed pride in the lives he touched through his openness about his struggles and his message of hope.

The family's tribute highlighted Matt's complex humanity, his love for adventure and nature, and his desire to help others, even as he fought his own internal battles. The recovery of his body marks a tragic conclusion to a search that drew on community and nonprofit search teams, coordinated by the family. Noah Brown detailed the timeline of the discovery, noting the specific time the search team texted him and the subsequent efforts to retrieve the body from the river.

The family's public statements reflect both their profound grief and their commitment to honoring Matt's memory in a nuanced way, recognizing his contributions and his struggles without reducing him to either. The incident has sparked conversations about mental health, addiction, and the pressures faced by reality TV personalities. The Brown family's decision to share details of Matt's battles aims to destigmatize these issues and encourage others to seek help.

As the investigation continues, the family is planning a memorial to celebrate Matt's life, focusing on his curiosity, creativity, and the love he shared with those who knew him





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