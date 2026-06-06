Body of 33-year-old father of 4 sons found in Buffalo Bayou, his mother is desperate for answers

A Houston mother is searching for answers after her 33-year-old son, Kenneth Young, was found dead in Buffalo Bayou just days after she last spoke with him.

A Houston mother is searching for answers after her 33-year-old son, Kenneth Young, was found dead in Buffalo Bayou just days after she last spoke with him.

FOX 26's Randy Wallace has more. Kenneth Young, 33, found dead in Buffalo Bayou: Young, a father of four, was recovered from Buffalo Bayou near the 2200 block of Sgt. Macario Garcia on April 30. Authorities identified him through fingerprints after his body had been severely decomposed.

Family tracks final days before disappearance: His mother, Farrah Nelson, says she last spoke with Young on April 22. She believes he had been staying with friends at a hotel on the Southwest Freeway and was using Instagram to find a ride home. Records also indicate he visited the emergency room at St. Joseph Hospital on April 25. Mother believes foul play involved: The official cause and manner of death remain pending autopsy results.

Nelson says she is convinced someone knows what happened to her son and is urging anyone with information to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers. Young's death is among more than 200 bodies recovered from Houston-area bayous since 2017, including more than 30 found in 2024 and 2025 alone.

His mother, Farrah Nelson, says she last spoke to her son on April 22. She says she knows Kenneth was on Instagram trying to get a ride back home from the hotel. She says she also knows Kenneth was in the emergency room at Saint Joseph Hospital on April 25 based on a bill.

"The only thing they had of him was his flesh from being in the bayou," Farrah said. "They only identified him through fingerprints. "Kenneth's mom says she's convinced he met foul play. Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division or Houston Crime Stoppers.





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