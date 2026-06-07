Body of 17-year-old Arizona boy recovered after drowning at Bear Lake

The body of a 17-year-old boy from Arizona was recovered on Saturday afternoon after he fell off his paddleboard near Ideal Beach. He was not wearing a life jacket.

First responders at the site of a drowning at Bear Lake in Garden City, Rich County, on Saturday. A 17-year-old Arizona boy who was not wearing a life jacket was recovered from the lake after he fell off his paddleboard.

GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A 17-year-old Arizona boy died while paddleboarding at Bear Lake on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 3:26 p.m., officials responded to a drowning at Ideal Beach. The boy, who was not wearing a life jacket, fell off his paddleboard and became separated from it, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.

The boy was recovered by first responders and attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The department called the drowning "a tragic and unfortunate measure," and extended condolences to the boy's family and friends. The incident remains under investigation, the release said. Kevin O'Leary agrees to dramatically cut Box Elder County data center project area





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