Body Language Expert Reveals Tension Among Royal Sisters at Cousin's Wedding Amid Rental Controversy

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie appeared tense at Peter Phillips' wedding due to recent revelations about their rent-free royal residences. Body language expert Judi James analyzes their arrival, noting Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's confident role as an attention deflector while the sisters and Jack Brooksbank remained guarded.

The wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling was a grand affair that brought together numerous members of the British royal family , but it was the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie that drew particular attention.

According to a body language expert, the sisters appeared noticeably tense as they arrived at All Saints Church in Kemble, likely due to the recent revelations about their rental arrangements. The report, which exposed that the princesses had never paid any rent for their royal residences, had caused significant controversy and placed them in an uncomfortable spotlight.

As they walked into the church with their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, their body language betrayed their unease, according to specialist Judi James, who analyzed footage of the event. James observed that while Beatrice, Eugenie, and Jack all displayed tense facial expressions as they approached the cameras, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi acted with what she described as gallant confidence.

He appeared to take on the role of an attention lightning rod, moving boldly and engaging with ushers and other guests in a way that seemed designed to draw focus away from his wife and sister-in-law. For instance, he dramatically closed his umbrella, pushed a hand through his hair, and deliberately took Beatrice's hand as if to offer support.

James noted that at one point, he puffed out his chest and threw a beaming smile at the ushers, calling out a greeting and waving his closed umbrella in the air. His embrace of one usher, pulling him tight in a joyful gesture, was emphatic and seemed intended to project a carefree attitude.

In contrast, Eugenie and Jack were more reserved. Eugenie, who is pregnant with her third child, clasped her coat together over her baby bump in a protective gesture, while Jack performed an act of distraction by rooting through his pockets. They avoided any handholding, and James interpreted Jack's actions as an attempt to take attention away from the two princesses.

The sisters, meanwhile, dressed for the occasion: Beatrice wore a green and white leaf-print dress with an Alice band, while Eugenie donned all navy attire with a matching hat. Despite the tension, other members of the royal family appeared undeterred. The Prince of Wales was seen giving Beatrice a kiss on the cheek, signaling that the family was still united despite the ongoing controversies.

The rental revelations had disclosed that both princesses had lived for years in St. James's Palace and later in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace without paying rent, with the costs covered first by Queen Elizabeth II and then by King Charles III from his private funds. No taxpayer money was involved, but the arrangement sparked criticism given that neither Beatrice nor Eugenie perform official royal duties.

The wedding itself was a joyous occasion, but the undercurrent of tension among the royal sisters highlighted the challenges they face as they navigate public scrutiny. The body language expert's analysis provided a glimpse into how the couple managed the situation, with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi emerging as a confident and supportive partner, while the sisters and Jack remained more guarded.

The event underscored the delicate nature of royal life, where private matters can quickly become public controversies and where every gesture is interpreted under the watchful eye of the media





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