Body language specialist Judi James analyzes UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's meeting with EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa. Read about the hand sandwich pose and political tensions.

Body language expert Judi James has analyzed the diplomatic dynamics at the recent UK-EU summit in Brussels, highlighting a stark contrast in demeanor between UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and European Union leadership. While Burnham arrived at the European Commission headquarters with a confident stride, James suggests that he quickly surrendered control during formal interactions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

The Hand Sandwich Control Signal

According to James, the most significant moment of the summit occurred during a posed handshake that devolved into what she described as a hand sandwich. Burnham arrived signaling confidence with feet splayed and elbows bent, but his hand was eventually placed between those of Costa and von der Leyen. This encased position, where his hand lay trapped while other hands joined in, resulted in optics that suggested a unified done deal imposed upon him rather than a partnership of equals.

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James noted that Burnham lost all signals of control during this specific interaction. The Prime Minister let off an embarrassed laugh that sounded fake and prompted by embarrassment, while his greeting to von der Leyen appeared hollow. The visual evidence in press photos from this moment clearly illustrated a shift in power dynamics, marking the start of a day defined by European hardball tactics regarding the terms of the proposed reset.

Signals of Anxiety and Confidence Leaks

James detailed how Burnham's projected confidence began to wobble early in the day. When he was required to remove his overcoat in public view, his posture shifted from relaxed to tense. Observers noted a Trump-style leg pat, followed by tensely balled hands and a habit of tugging at the hem of his jacket, all of which leaked an inner sense of trepidation.

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As Burnham was walked to meet his hosts, he was observed touching his wedding ring, a gesture James identified as a desire for emotional support. This behavior stood in sharp contrast to the conspiratorial communication between von der Leyen and Costa, who stood on the red carpet placing their hands over their mouths to prevent cameras from lip-reading their private comments, a move that James described as looking worrying for the British Prime Minister.

Negotiating Pressure on Tuition Fees

Beyond body language, serious political tensions emerged regarding the financial terms of the new relationship. EU officials issued a warning that an agreement might not proceed unless Burnham caved to demands to slash tuition fees for EU students. This specific condition carries a significant cost for the UK taxpayer, with estimates suggesting that giving EU students domestic rates could cost nearly £500million a year.

The European leadership is setting a strict six-month deadline for resolving the tuition fee element, with no guarantee that the rest of the package will be implemented until that deadline is met. This negotiating twist has raised alarms about the UK's stance on permitting free movement for around 100,000 European 20-somethings every year and contributing cash to EU funds as part of the broader reset deal.

Interpretation of Diplomatic Greetings

The interactions on the ground floor of the European Commission headquarters provided further evidence of the complex power play. James observed that Costa performed an act of inconvenience by stepping off the red carpet to greet Burnham partway, a move designed to signal the importance of welcoming the Prime Minister back after Brexit.

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Burnham attempted to hold his own ground with a strong power shake and a downturned mouth clamp smile. He earned a pat on the bicep from Costa, before von der Leyen stepped forward with hands out to perform a warm, parental-looking kiss on both cheeks. As they parted, Burnham clutched at von der Leyen's hand, a gesture interpreted as signaling fond reluctance to part, despite the underlying tension of a deal that requires significant concessions from the UK government.