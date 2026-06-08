Body Image and Self-Acceptance at 60

A woman in her 60s shares her struggles with body image and self-acceptance, and how she's working to overcome her insecurities.

in public when you’re self-conscious about your body’s shape and size? Or more demoralizing than trying suits on at the beginning of beach season? These are things I’ve dreaded forever — starting when my body developed and expanded during puberty, and even more so since my body began changing progressively fromright on through to post-menopause, where I’m at now: softening even more than usual; filling out in new spots, sometimes lumpily; and wrinkling.

I grew up in beach towns on the south shore of Long Island, and when I visit my family there, I still love swimming, lying on a chaise, and walking along the shore. In Kingston, where I now live, my husband and I are members of a low-frills pool club , and I enjoy cooling off in the water on hot days.

But in both places, when I’m not fully submerged in water, you can count on me to cover up my short, curvy, busty physique. At a hair under five feet tall, with D cups, full hips, and an ample tush, I’ve always had difficulty with body acceptance. Fortunately, my bosom has deflated a bit — down from a DD, E, or F, depending on the brand — sincefor this magazine nearly two decades ago.

But gravity is also doing its thing, necessitating stronger support than ever before. , report occurring later in life, in which they stop caring about others’ opinions of them. That’s happened for me on many fronts, but at 60, I haven’t moved on from worrying about people’s harsh judgments of my body. And so I still hate swimsuit shopping.

I have such a strong aversion to it that I’ve been avoiding it for years, wearing the sameand one-piece styles since roughly 2015, their Lycra completely shot. Those old suits aren’t doing me any favors. They’re so bad that the prospect of wearing them seems even worse than trying on new ones.

Now, I am on the hunt for some new styles that work with my older body, and that will maybe,When she assigned this to me, my editor wrote, “Just checking that you’d be comfortable taking photos as you hunt? ” I did a little soul searching before responding.

I thought about Jamie Lee Curtis’s bravery sharing untouched photos of herself in her underwear with no makeup on; the possibility that doing this could function as some kind of exposure therapy, helping me overcome my resistance to being so fully seen; and, most of all, my goal of destigmatizing and normalizing aging by being honest and real about it.

“Yes,” I wrote back. Here are some of the suits I tried — the ones that worked and didn’t. If you’re proportioned differently than I am, your mileage may vary. — the same fabric you see here — for $138. ) But they must have been reading my mind, because the one they did send isI could pull off but can’t because I’m just too busty. I’ve been dreaming about being able to wear this style of maillot since I was in my teens, and as you can see in this photo of me, it’s not happening.

My boobs just don’t fit in the cups, which not only makes it look bad but also makes it uncomfortable to wear. A shame because it’s darn cute. Another no-no for me here: underwire. I banished that from my life during the pandemic, and I’ll never again subject my poor ribcage to that sort of torture.

I had the impression that the cups would better suspend my breasts while the “plunge” aspect would showcase my cleavage.

Best of both worlds kind of thing. But no, there’s not enough of that glorious green fabric to cover me up where I need covering, and what fabric there is isn’t supportive enough to “lift and separate,” as they used to say in the Playtex bra commercials that were in constant rotation on my family’s television in the ’70s.aren’t for me, because not all of my parts are the same size.

The one-pieces I’ve worn tend to feel confining and tight in some spots, loose in others. I’m entirely too self-conscious to wear a bikini, but tankinis often fit the bill, especially if I can get the tops and bottoms in different sizes. I can move my body more freely in them. I thought that this sort of hybrid “monokini” style might give me the freedom of a tankini, with the simplicity of a one-piece.

But the middle part — the part that goes around my comparatively smaller waist — gaps and sags in a way that feels weird. It’s difficult to put on; I tied myself in knots trying to figure out where to put which parts of myself through.

Even though swim dresses remind me of the matronly styles my mom and grandmother used to wear in the ’70s, I thought I might give a couple more modern ones a try given their added coverage. But this one doesn’t fit me quite as well as I’d like. It’s too loose in the middle and not supportive enough in the bust. I tried adjusting the straps, but my heavy bosom still made it look droopy up top.

I also thought I should try and mix it up, color- and pattern-wise. I liked this pattern on the website, but on me it just feels like too much — too “mature” for my Gen-X self-image. Just a matter of taste.in too-bright tones. I found myself drawn to the watermelon color of this tankini set.

It’s cute and well-made, but something about the proportioning of it doesn’t work with mine. The shelf bra holds my girls in perfectly without feeling too tight, but the fabric that descends from there feels too loose on me. I suspect it would feel strange having the loose fabric flutter around me in the water.

I really, really like the look of this suit — even the way it looks on me in the photo. And I love the navy color.

However, this one doesn’t have a built-in bra, or shelf, and so I feel a little … all over the place. It does come with very thin, removable “falsies,” so there is some kind of intention of boob-wrangling. But this one is not engineered for the kind of suspension my bust requires. If only …The mulberry color and shape on this tankini set are great, and thanks to a cross-over back, it has the right support up top.

But the front has a funny drape to it, at least on my short-waisted frame. It feels as if there’s just too much fabric and too many elements. Just … too much going on in the front, and it feels as if it would only call more attention to the parts of me I’d rather obscure. Also, it makes my boobs look a little lopsided??

The bottoms do earn their name: “Comfort Core. ” They are indeed comfortable and supportive, and more straightfoward than the top. This suit has a lot to recommend it. It fits snugly, in a good way.

The adjustable halter top allows you to find the level of lift that’s right for you. The ruching on the sides makes the draping flattering to my form.

However, I have one unfortunate word for you: uniboob. The straps suspend my bust in a way that mashes my breasts together rather than separating them. Let me be clear here: I am uniformly against uniboob. It’s not ideal visually or in the way it feels.

A bummer, because otherwise, I had high hopes for this one. This tankini is perfect in every way. With its high racer back, it’s snug and supportive in the spots where it needs to be but just loose enough in the area that covers my lower torso. The bottoms are high-waisted in a way that makes my tummy feel securely held-in and high-cut enough in front to make my legs appear longer and slimmer than they are.

I love the calming, cool teal color, too. This is a combination I’ll swim laps in but also hang out in, because I don’t feel uncomfortably on display. As I said above, I did not figure myself for a swim-dress type, but here I am. I found this one while I was browsing in my local outpost of Old Navy while killing time before a lunch appointment, and it just called to me.

I tried it on and fell completely in love. Everything about this silhouette perfectly frames and flatters my curves while providing a welcome amount of coverage for the area I’m most self-conscious about: my upper thighs, hips, and backside. They only had black in stock, and I do naturally gravitate toward that color. But now that I’ve found it online, I might grab it in some of the other cool colorways, likeIt was not easy getting this suit on!

But I’m glad I persisted, because I think it looks great. The brand’s SPANXSculpt compression technology makes it so that this suit is a bit of a challenge to wiggle into, but once you’re in, itholds you in. The high neck lifts my boobs while also strapping them in place in a way that makes me feel presentable and also kind of chic.

I don’t know how easy it might be to actuallyin this one, because all of that heavy duty Spandex seems like it would inhibit movement. But I’m willing to try. This suit fits as if it were custom made for me. The fabric has a nice, luxurious hand with interesting ruching details along the sides.

Best of all, this one supports me where I need support, but not so aggressively that it’s hard to move. It’s got a nice little flap of fabric to discreetly cover my cleavage without blocking it out entirely, so I can still feel a little flirty in it. It’s comfortable and, in my opinion, flattering to my figure.

The deep blackberry color is also very appealing — dark but not black, which, even after 21 years out of New York City, I still wear too much of. Sold. Here’s Everything I Tried From the Clare V. x Left on Friday Collaborationis designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read aboutYou'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox.

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