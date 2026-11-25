A suspicious death investigation after a body was found Tuesday evening in Little Italy prompted road closures, according to authorities.

A suspicious death investigation after a body was found Tuesday evening in Little Italy prompted road closures, according to authorities. Police closed both directions of Columbia Street in Little Italy for a suspicious death investigation after a body was found on Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A suspicious death investigation after a body was found Tuesday evening in Little Italy prompted road closures, according to authorities. A woman was walking to work on Tuesday afternoon when she noticed a deceased man with unexplained trauma to his upper torso. The body was found under a blanket, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said. SDPD closed both directions of Columbia Street and urged the public to avoid the area in an X post Tuesday evening.

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The street was reopened Wednesday morning, according to SDPD.

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"Patrol officers could not explain the injuries that the decedent received," Acting Lieutenant of SDPD's Homicide Unit Christopher Leahy said. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information arrives. 🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT: The 1500 block of Columbia St is closed in both directions due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area.