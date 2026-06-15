Body found in search for Oregon man who got lost near Ketchikan

A body was found in the search for a 49-year-old Oregon resident after he was reported to be lost in the area of the Deer Mountain Trail.

KETCHIKAN, Alaska - A body was found in the search for a 49-year-old Oregon resident after he was reported to be lost in the area of the Deer Mountain Trail .received a notification from Portland, Oregon resident Heath Didier that he was lost in the area of the Deer Mountain Trail .

He reported to troopers he was lost, cold and not equipped with water, food, proper clothing or other survival gear. The last communication from Didier was at 10:24 p.m. The Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad soon began searching for Didier. KVRS initiated their search from the Silvis Lake Trail but were unable to locate him on foot. KVRS resumed the search around 9:40 a.m. Monday and utilized a contracted helicopter to search the area of Didier’s last known location.

An adult male believed to be Didier was found deceased, partially submerged in water at the bottom of a cliff. Officials state crews were unable to safely recover the body and are planning on returning on Tuesday. Soldotna man arrested after ramming cars and assaulting witnesses, troopers say





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Ketchikan Heath Didier Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad KVRS Silvis Lake Trail

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