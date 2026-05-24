Body Found in Search for Missing Hillwalkers in Highlands; Timothy Rosser Missing in Glencoe Area

A body has been discovered in the search for one of two missing hillwalkers in the Highlands. Police informed the family of 36-year-old Adam Chalmers, who was reported missing while hillwalking in the Ben Lawers mountain range. Timothy Rosser, a 60-year-old man, has disappeared in the Glencoe area. He was last seen wearing a green and blue triangle-patterned fleece, grey and black waterproof jacket, green walking trousers, blue cap, and brown boots. He was in possession of a black rucksack with orange elastic ties.

A body has been discovered in the search for one of two missing hillwalkers in the Highlands. Police said the family of 36-year-old Adam Chalmers, who was reported missing while hillwalking in the Ben Lawers mountain range, have been informed.

Police Scotland said that around 1.25pm today, the body of a man was recovered in the An Stac area.

'Adam's family wishes to thank Police Scotland, Tayside Mountain Rescue, RAF Mountain Rescue and all the agencies involved in the searches,' said the force. 'There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. ', 'Police also say they are 'increasingly concerned' over 60-year-old Timothy Rosser who has disappeared in the Glencoe area.

American Mr Rosser began his walk around 9.15am on Saturday, planning to complete three Munros - mountains over 3000 feet - Meall Greigh, Meall Garbh and An Stac. The last contact from him was around 12.40pm, when he messaged to say he had completed two of the mountains and had one to go. 36-year-old Adam Chalmers (pictured) has been reported missing while hillwalking in the Ben Lawers mountain range 60-year-old Timothy Rosser (pictured) has disappeared in the Glencoe area He is described as a white man, 5ft 11 and of a stocky build, bald and with a medium-length brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a green and blue triangle-patterned fleece, grey and black waterproof jacket, green walking trousers, blue cap and brown boots. He was in possession of a black rucksack with orange elastic ties. Inspector Daniel Jack said: 'Timothy's family and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and extensive enquiries remain ongoing to trace him.

'We are asking anyone who was driving on the A82 near the Three Sisters viewpoint in Glencoe around 12.45pm on Tuesday, 19 May, and who may have dashcam footage, to contact us. 'We would also ask anyone who may have been hillwalking in the area that day, and who saw anything which could assist with our enquiries to get in touch as soon as possible.

' The latest incidents come amid growing concern over safety in Scotland's remote mountain regions and long-distance trails. This week, two more people were rescued from the notoriously challenging Cape Wrath Trail after falling ill in separate incidents, prompting renewed warnings from rescuers about the need for proper preparation. David Parrish was attempting to set a new world record for the fastest crossing of the 234–mile Cape Wrath Trail when he died.

Wellwishers donate £25,000 after ultra marathon runner died trying to beat record for 234-mile route The 234-mile route through some of the Highlands' most isolated terrain has increasingly become a mountain rescue 'blackspot', according to Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team. Deputy team leader Astie Cameron said the trail's popularity has led to rising call-outs involving walkers who underestimate the physical and navigational demands of the route.

The warnings come just weeks after experienced ultra-marathon runner and former Royal Marine David Parrish, 35, died while attempting a record-breaking run on the Cape Wrath Trail. Last year Swiss hiker Bernard Tottet, 65, also died while walking the route. Rescue teams are also continuing efforts to trace missing American climber Brian McGillicuddy, 64, who disappeared on Ben Nevis in February. It is hoped warmer conditions on the mountain may aid search efforts





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Missing Persons Ben Lawers Mountain Range An Stac Area Glencoe Area Munros Cape Wrath Trail Mountain Rescue Police Scotland Tayside Mountain Rescue RAF Mountain Rescue Procurator Fiscal A82 Near The Three Sisters Viewpoint Timothy Rosser Bernard Tottet David Parrish Brian Mcgillicuddy Cape Wrath Trail Munros Ben Nevis Glencoe Area An Stac Area Ben Lawers Mountain Range Munros Cape Wrath Trail Mountain Rescue Police Scotland Tayside Mountain Rescue RAF Mountain Rescue Procurator Fiscal A82 Near The Three Sisters Viewpoint Timothy Rosser Bernard Tottet David Parrish Brian Mcgillicuddy Cape Wrath Trail Munros Ben Nevis Glencoe Area An Stac Area Ben Lawers Mountain Range Munros Cape Wrath Trail Mountain Rescue Police Scotland Tayside Mountain Rescue RAF Mountain Rescue Procurator Fiscal A82 Near The Three Sisters Viewpoint Timothy Rosser Bernard Tottet David Parrish Brian Mcgillicuddy Cape Wrath Trail Munros Ben Nevis Glencoe Area An Stac Area Ben Lawers Mountain Range Munros Cape Wrath Trail Mountain Rescue Police Scotland Tayside Mountain Rescue RAF Mountain Rescue Procurator Fiscal A82 Near The Three Sisters Viewpoint Timothy Rosser Bernard Tottet David Parrish Brian Mcgillicuddy Cape Wrath Trail Munros Ben Nevis Glencoe Area An Stac Area Ben Lawers Mountain Range Munros Cape Wrath Trail Mountain Rescue Police Scotland Tayside Mountain Rescue RAF Mountain Rescue Procurator Fiscal A82 Near The Three Sisters Viewpoint Timothy Rosser Bernard Tottet David Parrish Brian Mcgillicuddy Cape Wrath Trail Munros Ben Nevis Glencoe Area An Stac Area Ben Lawers Mountain Range Munros Cape Wrath Trail Mountain Rescue Police Scotland Tayside Mountain Rescue RAF Mountain Rescue Procurator Fiscal A82 Near The Three Sisters Viewpoint Timothy Rosser Bernard Tottet David Parrish Brian Mcgillicuddy Cape Wrath Trail Munros Ben Nevis Glencoe Area An Stac Area Ben Lawers Mountain Range Munros Cape Wrath Trail Mountain Rescue Police Scotland Tayside Mountain Rescue RAF Mountain Rescue Procurator Fiscal A82 Near The Three Sisters Viewpoint Timothy Rosser Bernard Tottet David Parrish Brian Mcgillicuddy Cape Wrath Trail Munros Ben Nevis Glencoe Area An Stac Area Ben Lawers Mountain Range Munros Cape Wrath Trail Mountain Rescue Police Scotland Tayside Mountain Rescue RAF Mountain Rescue Procurator Fiscal A82 Near The Three Sisters Viewpoint Timothy Rosser Bernard Tottet David Parrish Brian Mcgillicuddy Cape Wrath Trail Munros Ben Nevis

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