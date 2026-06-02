Body Found in Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

A body has been found in the search for Mackenzie Swift, a 11-year-old boy who went swimming in a river during last week's record-breaking heatwave. The body was recovered from the River Don, near Mexborough, South Yorkshire, where Mackenzie was last seen entering the water.

A body has been found in the search for a missing 11-year-old boy who went swimming in a river during last week's record-breaking heatwave . Mackenzie Swift was last seen entering the River Don , near Mexborough, South Yorkshire, on Saturday evening.

After he failed to emerge from the water, a 48-hour search operation was launched including firefighters, mountain rescue, and an underwater search team. Today, South Yorkshire Police announced they had recovered a body. Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp, district commander for Doncaster, said: 'First and foremost, on behalf of all who have been involved in the operation to find Mackenzie since Saturday, I send deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

'Losing a child is every parent's worst nightmare and I know the impact this news will have on the wider community and particularly Mackenzie's school. 'I would also like to thank the local community, who enabled us to conduct our search and recovery with very few onlookers and cameras to give Mackenzie and his family the dignity they deserve.

'Not only for that, but also for the offers of assistance – we knew we had many members of the public willing to do anything they could to help. ' Mackenzie Swift, 11, was last seen entering the River Don, near Mexborough, South Yorkshire, on Saturday evening. Today, a body has been recovered from the water.

Officers worked alongside partner agencies including South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service, Woodhead Mountain Rescue, and an underwater search team, as part of efforts to locate Mackenzie. As Britain basked in its hottest May weather in history, the country saw an alarming number of deaths in open-water. In total, since the start of the heatwave last week, there have been 17 deaths.

News that police had recovered Mackenzie's body came after a 13-year-old girl was pulled from the River Wharfe in Burnsall, near Skipton, North Yorkshire, on Sunday evening. The teenager was airlifted to hospital where she was pronounced dead, North Yorkshire Police said. The family of Greg Howes, who died in the Norfolk Broads on Saturday afternoon, have urged people to take care on the water.

In a tribute, his family said he had been 'dearly loved by his family and loved spending time on the Norfolk Broads'.

'At this sad time, his family would like to urge the public to take care and consider their safety when taking part in activities on the water on the Broads. ' Yesterday, the first picture of a 16-year-old girl who died after getting into difficulty in open water was released. Lillianna Tomlinson 'brought laughter, friendship, and joy to so many', her best friend's mother said. The body of 44-year-old Greg Howes was found on Saturday, following an overnight search.

Lillianna Tomlinson died after entering the River Tame close to Kingsbury Water Park in north Warwickshire last Monday. Her 'devastated' family paid tribute to her in a statement released through Warwickshire Police today. The family said: 'We're deeply saddened to be writing that Lillianna's life has been taken in the most tragic way.

'Our family is completely devastated and will be forever heartbroken. ' An online fundraiser set up by the mother of Lillianna's best friend describes the teenager as 'a bright, kind, and caring young girl who touched the lives of everyone who knew her. ' On Sunday, a 13-year-old girl died after being pulled out of the River Wharfe in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

And on Saturday, a woman died after entering the sea to try to rescue her dog in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire. Chiedza Nyanjowa, 15, died the day before the girl in the River Wharf Muhammad Secka, 16, drowned while swimming in open water during the heatwave. Junior Slater, 12, and Declan Sawyer, 15, both died while swimming in open water during this month's heatwave.

The woman and a man, both in their 60s, were pulled from the ocean near Fleetwood Beach Café by the coastguard before being handed to paramedics. Tragically, the woman was pronounced dead in hospital while the man remains in a critical condition. The dog was 'recovered safe and well'





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