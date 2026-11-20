A body found Thursday night in Park County is believed to be a Littleton employee reported missing earlier this week.

Trinity AudioLittleton police believe a man found dead in Park County Thursday is 38-year-old Tyler Barton, a Littleton city employee. A body found Thursday night in Park County is believed to be a Littleton employee reported missing earlier this week.

Littleton police believe the man found dead in Park County is Littleton city employee Tyler Barton, the agency said in aBarton was reported missing Monday after he was seen leaving his home in Roxborough Park, an unincorporated community in northwestern Douglas County, around 5 a.m. Police had said the disappearance was concerning and “inconsistent with his normal behavior. ” With the help of Toyota, police found the 38-year-old’s truck Thursday outside of an area searched Wednesday.

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The circumstances of Barton’s death are under investigation, but there is no evidence of foul play, police said. The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death. Barton worked for the City of Littleton for more than 10 years, including as the city’s media production and engineering manager, police said.

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“His work behind the scenes helped keep the Littleton community informed and connected to its local government. But he was more than an employee; he was a dear friend and loved by those who had the opportunity to work with him,” Littleton police said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to Tyler’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. ”