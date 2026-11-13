Body Found in Lancashire Marshland Linked to Missing Bride Eren Wright

Police discover a body in marshland between Lytham and Warton, believed to be missing 29-year-old bride-to-be Eren Wright. The death is not treated as suspicious as investigations continue.

Police investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Eren Wright have discovered a body in marshland, leading them to believe they have located the missing bride-to-be. The discovery was made by search teams at approximately 3:30pm on Thursday, October 31, in the coastal marshes between Lytham and Warton in Lancashire.

Critical Discovery and Police Statement

Fylde Police confirmed the recovery of the body on the same day they were conducting extensive searches for Ms. Wright, who had been reported missing from her home in Lytham St Annes two weeks prior. While formal identification procedures have not yet been completed, law enforcement officials stated in a public release that they are confident the remains belong to Eren Wright.

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The force emphasized that the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage. A spokesperson for Fylde Police noted that a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course to determine the official cause and circumstances of the death. Authorities have informed Ms. Wright's loved ones, who are currently receiving support during this devastating time.

Last Known Movements and CCTV Evidence

Ms. Wright was initially reported missing by her fiancé, Silas O'Carroll Pond, on Tuesday, October 27, from their residence on St David's Road South. Earlier that morning, at 10:34, she was recorded by cameras at the junction of Clifton Drive South and St Anne's Road West in Lytham St Annes.

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Surveillance footage indicated that Ms. Wright traveled toward the Fairhaven Lake area, where she was believed to have been present from approximately 5:30pm. The last known visual records show her walking by a road wearing a light olive-green hoodie with a painting on the front, beige or cream wide-leg trousers, and white trainers.

Additional footage captured her in Lytham and St Annes, as well as at a shop on Park Road around 4:30pm on that day. She was observed holding a phone in front of her face and carrying both a black handbag and a black shopping bag. Officers utilized CCTV enquiries to track her potential route through Lytham town center before she boarded a bus to St Annes.

Fiancé's Search Efforts and Financial Details

Silas O'Carroll Pond had been actively searching for his fiancé, describing her physical attributes as 5ft 7in with a slim build, blonde hair, and distinct tattoos of vines and a tree on her hands and arms. He reported her missing on October 27 and subsequently provided updates to the press regarding the lack of contact from Ms. Wright.

Mr. Pond informed journalists that Ms. Wright's mobile phone last pinged its location at approximately 5:30pm in the Birkdale area of Southport, Merseyside, on the day she vanished. He urged the public to come forward with any information, stating that her phone had not been activated since that time.

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Police investigations revealed that Ms. Wright's bank accounts were empty, with no remaining funds available. Mr. Pond expressed his distress, noting that he and their pets were in a state of extreme anxiety while awaiting news. He asked if anyone had seen her in Blackpool or possessed knowledge of her whereabouts in the days leading up to the body's discovery.

Respect for Bereaved Family and Ongoing Inquiries

In their recent statement, Fylde Police requested that the public refrain from speculating online or otherwise regarding the case. The authorities highlighted that Eren Wright's loved ones have just received the worst news imaginable, necessitating a period of privacy and respect from the community.

While the immediate shock of the discovery has subsided, the formal investigation continues under the guidance of the coroner. The police reiterated their support for the family and thanked the public for their assistance during the two-week search operation that ultimately led to the location of the body in the marshland area.