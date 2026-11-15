Body Found in Lancashire Marshland Believed to Be Missing Eren Wright

Silas O'Carroll Pond pays tribute after police discover a body in Lancashire marshland believed to be his missing fiancé Eren Wright, whose death is not treated as suspicious.

Police search teams discovered a body in marshland between Lytham and Warton in Lancashire on Thursday afternoon, a development that has led authorities to believe the remains belong to Eren Wright, the 29-year-old bride-to-be who vanished two weeks prior. Silas O'Carroll Pond, the fiancé of the missing woman, has issued an emotional public statement following the discovery, expressing profound gratitude for the community support received during the intense search operation.

O'Carroll Pond Honors Eren Wright's Memory

Silas O'Carroll Pond took to Facebook to thank individuals who assisted in the search efforts and offered messages of solidarity to the grieving family. He acknowledged the overwhelming outpouring of love from those who knew Eren Wright personally or only in passing, describing the gesture as deeply meaningful during an unimaginably difficult period. The fiancé emphasized that Eren was the most important person in his life and affirmed that her memory would be honored with lasting love and devotion.

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O'Carroll Pond explained that his lack of immediate response to private messages was not an act of ignorance but rather a result of emotional capacity constraints. He stated that he is currently grappling with how to structure his future life without her and will only be able to communicate more fully once he has a clearer understanding of his path forward. He added that Eren would have been moved to tears by the extensive care shown by the public toward her.

Timeline of Disappearance and Search Efforts

Eren Wright was reported missing by O'Carroll Pond on October 27 after she failed to return home in Lytham St Annes. Last known surveillance footage captured her wearing a distinctive light olive-green hoodie, cream wide-leg trousers, and white trainers while carrying a black handbag and a black shopping bag. She was also holding a mobile phone at the time of the final sighting.

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Investigative tracking indicated that Wright traveled from her home toward Fairhaven Lake after her initial appearance on camera. Digital evidence showed that her phone registered its last activity in Birkdale, Southport, at approximately 5:30 pm on the day she disappeared. These data points guided searchers as they expanded their focus from the urban areas to the coastal marshlands.

Police Confirmation of Non-Suspicious Death

Police search teams located the body at approximately 3:30 pm on Thursday in the marshland off the coast between Lytham and Warton. Although formal identification protocols are still pending, law enforcement officials stated that they believe the remains are those of Eren Wright. Her loved ones have been informed of the discovery and are currently receiving specialized support from authorities.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious, effectively ruling out foul play in the immediate investigation. The case file is scheduled to be passed to HM Coroner for further review and formal documentation. The police statement noted that many members of the public had followed the enquiries to locate Wright, and the force expressed its thoughts with the family during this devastating time.

Community Support and Next Legal Steps

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Eren Wright's death will now transition to the coroner's office for formal proceedings. This legal process is standard procedure for non-suspicious deaths and will help establish the official cause and time of death. The community response described by O'Carroll Pond highlights the significant emotional impact the disappearance had on the local area.

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With the body found and identification highly probable, the focus shifts from searching for the missing woman to supporting her family through the administrative and coronial stages. The confirmation that the death is non-suspicious provides a measure of clarity for O'Carroll Pond and the wider network of friends and acquaintances who participated in the search efforts over the past two weeks.