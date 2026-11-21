A body was found in the Los Angeles River on Friday, as authorities reported three waterway deaths across Southern California. Identity and cause are unknown.

The discovery came a day after firefighters responded to a report of a person in the Los Angeles River near Roscoe Boulevard and Brimfield Avenue in Panorama City.

Three deaths have been reported in Southern California waterways, including two in the Chino Hills and Chino Creek area and a third in theLos Angeles firefighters responded around 10:49 a.m. Friday to a report of a deceased person on an island in the middle of the Los Angeles River between the Los Feliz Boulevard and Colorado Street bridges, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department . The discovery came a day after firefighters responded to a report of a person in the Los Angeles River near Roscoe Boulevard and Brimfield Avenue in Panorama City at 8:04 a.m. Thursday, prompting a search that lasted around 50 minutes.

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Fire officials said they have not confirmed whether the person found Friday is connected to Thursday's report. The two locations are approximately 10 to 15 miles apart. Sheriff’s Department reported two additional deaths in the Chino Hills and Chino Creek area. The circumstances surrounding the deaths were not immediately available.

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The LAFD urged the public to stay out of the Los Angeles River and away from its banks, especially during and after rainfall, when swift-moving water can be more powerful than it appears. They asked the public to call 911 if they see anyone in the water and to avoid entering the river to attempt a rescue.