Body Found in Boulder Canyon Identified as Missing CU Boulder Student Megan Trussell

Authorities have recovered the body of missing University of Colorado Boulder student Megan Trussell in Boulder Canyon. The discovery was made in difficult-to-access terrain, requiring a technical rescue operation. While the identity of the deceased is pending official confirmation, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office believes it to be Trussell, who was last seen on February 9th. The cause of death will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Authorities searching for missing University of Colorado Boulder student Megan Trussell -- who was last seen on February 9 -- recovered a body matching her description 'in hard-to-reach terrain' in Boulder Canyon , the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced. The CU Boulder Police Department is attempting to locate a missing student, Megan Trussell , in Boulder, Colorado.

'The decedent's name is not being released at this time, pending identification confirmation and notification of next of kin,' the sheriff's office said Saturday in a statement. 'The Boulder County Coroner's Office will also determine the cause and manner of death.' 'The decedent was found in hard-to-reach terrain, requiring a technical evacuation including the need to rappel,' it added. The sheriff's office said City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers first reported the body at 10:41 a.m. on Saturday. 'Boulder Canyon Drive was temporarily closed to allow investigators access to recover the decedent, conduct the investigation and for the safety of first responders working in the area due to hazardous road conditions created by the weather,' the office said. Trussell was last seen in her residence hall wearing a blue/grey jacket, dark-colored yoga pants and white platform sneakers, according to the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department. Campus police have been working with local, state and federal law enforcement to find Trussell. Anyone who has seen Trussell or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 with CUPD case #2025-029





