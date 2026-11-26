Police confirm a body found near Springholm belongs to Kelsey Hunter following the murder charge against her boyfriend Daniel McKnight in Scotland.

Police Scotland confirmed the recovery of a body in Dumfries and Galloway, marking a tragic development in the search for Kelsey Hunter. The 20-year-old student was last seen in Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbrightshire, at approximately 5pm on Saturday. Her disappearance prompted an intensive multi-day search operation focused on the rural village of Springholm. Authorities identified the location of the discovery as a wooded area within that village.

Legal Proceedings Against Daniel McKnight

Kelsey Hunter's boyfriend, Daniel McKnight, faced court proceedings yesterday where he was formally charged with her murder. The 21-year-old also faces two additional unspecified charges related to the case. During his appearance, McKnight did not submit a plea to the charges presented against him. He is scheduled to appear in court again within eight days to address the next stage of legal proceedings. Police have not released details regarding the specific nature of the second and third charges.

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Investigation Details and Location

The body was located in a wooded area near the village of Springholm, where forensic investigators have been active since November 24. Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath of Police Scotland's major investigation team led the public update regarding the recovery. Formal identification of the remains has not yet been completed by forensic experts. However, police confirmed that the family of Kelsey Hunter has been officially informed of the discovery. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place in due course to determine the exact cause of death.

Family Reaction and Community Impact

The family of Kelsey Hunter has expressed profound grief following the announcement of the murder charge. A relative posted a statement on Facebook, writing, 'Absolutely done. I'm done. My wee Kelsey.' Prior to the discovery, family members had publicly pleaded for her safe return, describing the uncertainty as emotional torture. Specialist officers are currently providing support to the family as they navigate this devastating time. The local community in Dumfries and Galloway has been left reeling by the news.

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Police Appeals for Information

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath stated that the police team is working around the clock to provide answers to the family. Officers are currently building a detailed timeline of Kelsey Hunter's movements in the days and weeks leading up to her reported disappearance. Police are urging any friends or acquaintances who may have information to come forward immediately. McGrath emphasized that extensive work remains ongoing to fully understand the circumstances surrounding her final known whereabouts.

Ongoing Operations in Dumfries

A heightened police presence remains in effect in Springholm as door-to-door inquiries continue. Uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division are cooperating with detectives from the major investigation team. Emma Dodds, the local area commander, acknowledged the concern within the local community regarding the police activity. She confirmed that significant resources are dedicated to the investigation and will remain in the area over the coming days. The continued police presence is intended to support the ongoing inquiries and ensure public safety.