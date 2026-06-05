Body camera footage shows moment Salt Lake police fatally shoot suspect

The Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera footage from a case that resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting.Someone reached out to the poli

The Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera footage from a case that resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting. The Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera footage from a case that resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Someone reached out to the police department on May 22 to report that Thomas Nelson, age 33, was suicidal and had pulled out a handgun on a neighbor. Officers arrived within minutes; some took positions near the front of the house, and others took cover behind a truck as they waited for additional resources. Nelson had reportedly gone inside and closed the door. An officer tried to contact Nelson by phone.

Nelson came out, dropped the items he was carrying, and pulled a gun from his waistband, the police department said. Officers gave repeated commands for Nelson to drop the gun, but "Nelson racked the slide of the gun and then removed the gun upwards," a press release states. Head-on crash forces closure of both directions of US-6 in Utah County A head-on crash blocked both north and southbound traffic on US-6 in a remote area of Utah County.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-oDawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night. “A car just came around the corner, hit it, keptThe small northern Utah airport just completed a major expansion. The goal isn't just a fresh look — it's about slowing travel down again.

Most airports are builFirst responders safely evacuated a man from his Herriman home after a fire fully engulfed the attached garage. Captain Patrick Costin with Unified Fire AuthoriA police officer shot and killed a suspect while he was allegedly stabbing a victim, according to police. Officials with the Ogden Police Department said police





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