Body‑camera footage reveals police indifference and false racial claim in murder of Southampton student

Police body‑camera video shows the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak, the subsequent false claim of racism by the killer's brother, and the mishandling of the victim by officers, prompting national debate on justice and community relations.

The tragic killing of 18‑year‑old Henry Nowak, a finance student at the University of Southampton, has been laid bare in a disturbing police body‑camera video released alongside a new reconstruction of the events.

According to the footage, Vickrum Digwa, a 23‑year‑old man with a fascination for weapons, attacked the teenager with an eight‑inch ceremonial sword, striking him six times. As Nowak lay bleeding on the floor, his pleas for help were met with a chilling indifference from the responding officers. They forced him into handcuffs even as he struggled to speak, insisting he had been stabbed and could not breathe.

The video shows Digwa's older brother, Gurpreet Digwa, calling emergency services and falsely claiming that the pair had been the victims of a racist assault by a white individual. The 999 operator can be heard hearing Gurpreet repeat the untrue allegation, while the reality on the ground was a brutal assault culminating in Nowak's death.

During the subsequent trial, Judge William Mousley KC described the accusations of racism as a "wicked lie" and confirmed that Henry Nowak had never said or done anything to provoke his attacker. The judge also noted that Gurpreet Digwa may have been swayed by his brother's narrative, but the evidence made clear that the teenager was an innocent victim.

The court heard how Digwa tried to manipulate the scene, even handing a knife and sheath to his 53‑year‑old mother, Kiran Kaur, in an attempt to conceal the weapon. Kaur has since been found guilty of assisting an offender and awaits sentencing. The case has sparked a national outcry over police conduct and the misuse of racial accusations.

Prominent figures, including former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, have condemned what they see as a "two‑tier" justice system, arguing that an alleged racial slur was given more weight than a premeditated murder. In response, Home Secretary Kemi Badenoch warned against the politicisation of the incident, urging the public to move beyond racial framing. The Digwa family has publicly apologised to the Nowak family and expressed remorse for bringing the Sikh community into disrepute.

Despite their apologies, the emotional toll remains profound for both families, who acknowledge the loss of a young life and the irrevocable damage caused by that night. The case continues to be examined for lessons on police response, the dangers of false racial claims, and the broader implications for community relations in the United Kingdom





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Murder Police Misconduct False Racism Claim Sikh Community UK Justice System

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