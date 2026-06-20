Body cam shows L.A. officer fatally shoot dog during call about screaming woman after Knicks win

Multiple investigations are open in the shooting, which unfolded after officers responded to reports of screams later determined to be a woman celebrating the New York Knicks’ victory.

Eric Leonard, NBC Los Angeleswas released Friday in the investigation into the Los Angeles Police Department shooting death of a dog after officers responded to a Canoga Park apartment.

Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. The 2-year-old golden Saint Bernard doodle named Jameson was shot and killed after officers responded Saturday night to coming from the apartment. The LAPD said earlier this week that shots were fired after the dog charged at them. Jameson wearing a New York Knicks shirt.

In a statement, the LAPD said officers were speaking to the woman when a large dog at her side was barking at officers. The department said when she reopened the door after being asked to secure her dog and the dog allegedly charged at an officer, prompting them to open fire.

In the eight-minute video, edited by the LAPD, the woman in the apartment could be heard telling the officers that the dog wasn’t aggressive, while the officers told the people in the apartment to hold or secure the dog. It appears to show just one officer firing four shots as the dog moves toward him, barking. The LAPD blurred the face of the officer who fired the shots, which is unusual for body-worn videos, NBC4 investigative reporter Eric Leonard explained.

Marie Marseille told NBC Los Angeles“I don’t know if charged is the right word. Jameson, he is a very playful dog, very happy and energetic and excited, if he barked. He has never bitten anyone. ” The LAPD Internal Affairs Division has opened an investigation into the shooting, which is separate from a use of force investigation.

“What I saw on the bodycam footage is disturbing and tragic. The Chief and I agreed that it was important to release the bodycam footage swiftly,” Bass said.

“While the investigation is ongoing, I am very concerned about why shots were fired and Jameson was killed. This shooting makes clear that while LAPD provides officers with written guidance on the use of force and pets, this is not enough. ” Bass said she told the LAPD chief and president of the police commission to look into the police department’s use of force policy on dog encounters to make appropriate updates to the policy and training.

“Every life lost to violence is a tragedy, and we know that the devastating loss of Jameson will be felt by his family forever,” Bass said in a statement Wednesday morning. “I have spoken directly to the Chief to ensure a full investigation and accountability for any wrongdoing. “I will make sure that the investigation is thorough and transparent so that Angelenos have a complete understanding of what happened to Jameson and this family.

” According to a 2023 LAPD “Use of Force Directive” on dog encounters that NBC4 Investigates obtained, officers are told they have several tactics they can use against what they call “hostile dogs. ” Those tactics include voice commands, spray and fire extinguishers. The directive also states an officer can use deadly force when it’s reasonable to protect the officer or another person from the threat of death or serious bodily injury.

The investigation “can take up to a year to complete. ” The LAPD’s understanding of the incident may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed. Jonathan Lloyd is managing editor of digital news for NBC Los Angeles. Eric Leonard, NBC Los Angeles Eric Leonard is an investigative reporter and joins NBC4 with more than 20 years of experience in the news business.





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