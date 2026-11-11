BODY CAM: Florida officer hospitalized with traumatic brain injury after incident at Wawa

A Florida police officer is hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury after a suspect backed a vehicle into him and another officer at a Bradenton Wawa.

A Florida police officer is hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury after a suspect backed a vehicle into him and another officer at a Bradenton Wawa early Sunday, police said.

At about 3:22 a.m., Lt. Perry Merrill and Officer John Bembry of the Bradenton Police Department responded to the Wawa after dispatchers received a call about a domestic disturbance involving a man with a firearm. Police said Merrill approached the suspect, Dejerrian Murray, as he was getting into a vehicle.

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A Florida police officer is hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury after a suspect backed a vehicle into him and another officer at a Bradenton Wawa early Sunday, police said.responded to the Wawa after dispatchers received a call about a domestic disturbance involving a man with a firearm. Police said Merrill approached the suspect, Dejerrian Murray, as he was getting into a vehicle. Police said Merrill tried to stop Murray from shifting the vehicle into reverse.

Murray backed up, striking both officers. Body camera video from Merrill shows officers approaching Murray as he sits in a silver sedan. The video shows Murray trying to close the door as Merrill and Bembry, with their guns drawn, try to stop him.the Florida Highway Patrol . He drove toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and then back to Bradenton.

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