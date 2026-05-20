Bodies of Italian Disappearing Diving Duo Recovered in Maldives, Putting End to Tragedy

Divers from Finland have recovered the bodies of two Italian divers, Giorgia Sommacal and Muriel Oddenino, that went missing during a deep-water dive in a cave in the Maldives. The tragic incident put an end to the island nation's worst diving tragedy, with multiple theories emerging regarding the accident.

The bodies of Giorgia Sommacal and Muriel Oddenino, two of five Italian divers who perished while diving in a deep underwater cave in the Maldives, have been recovered.

Divers from Finland discovered their bodies today, marking the end of the intense search and recovery operation that led to the island nation's deadliest diving tragedy. The group that entered the cave was led by Monica Montefalcone, a University of Genoa professor and marine ecologist, who was also a regular diver in Maldivian waters.

Maldivian authorities are investigating the accident, with multiple theories emerging, including the possibility that the divers descended too far or were sucked into a cave by a strong current. Investigators hope that the collected equipment, including GoPro cameras worn by some of the divers, will shed light on how the tragedy unfolded. A team of expert divers from Finland discovered the bodies by conducting a search and recovery operation in the Alimatha cave, where the tragic incident took place.

After the two divers were initially found, the body of fellow University of Genoa professor and researcher Federico Gualtieri was also discovered in the caves





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Italian Divers Maldives Cave Diving Professor Monica Montefalcone Deep Underwater Cave Faults Forces

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